OTC Markets Group Welcomes SSB Bancorp Inc. to OTCQX

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced SSB Bancorp Inc. (OTCQX: SSBP), the holding company for SSB Bank, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. SSB Bancorp Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



SSB Bancorp Inc. began trading on OTCQX under the symbol “SSBP.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for community banks in the U.S. public markets. The OTCQX Market enables banks to maximize the value of being a public company by providing transparent trading and easy access to company information for shareholders. To qualify for OTCQX, community banks must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“We are excited to get a chance to tell our story to a larger audience and begin trading on OTCQX,” says Dan Moon, President and CEO.

“We’ve come a long way since Dan took over as President and CEO in 2009. We’ve gone from a $40 million, 4 employee institution to a $275 million, 31 employee institution under Dan’s leadership,” added Ben Contrucci, CFO. “I’m excited to see what the future with OTCQX brings!”

KBW, a Stifel Company acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About SSB Bancorp Inc.

SSB Bancorp, Inc., a Maryland corporation organized on August 17, 2017, was incorporated as part of the mutual holding company reorganization of SSB Bank, which was completed on January 24, 2018. SSB Bancorp, Inc. owns 100% of the common stock of SSB Bank following the reorganization and offering. Upon completion of the reorganization, SSB Bancorp, Inc. became the holding company for SSB Bank. SSB Bancorp, Inc. conducts its operations primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, SSB Bank, a Pennsylvania-chartered savings bank. SSB Bancorp, Inc. manages its operations as one unit, and does not have separate operating segments.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

