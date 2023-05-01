Global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Market to Surge, Projected Revenue of USD 8.07 Billion by 2032.

Reports And Data

The global viral vector and plasmid Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) manufacturing market size is expected to reach USD 8.07 Billion in 2032, with CAGR of 22.5%.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Market, crucial components in gene therapy, reached a value of USD 1.3 billion in 2022. It is projected to expand significantly, reaching USD 8.07 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.5% during the forecast period. The market's growth is primarily driven by several factors, including the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing demand for gene therapy, and advancements in genetic engineering technologies.

Gene therapy has gained popularity due to its potential to effectively treat various diseases, including rare genetic disorders, cancers, and infectious diseases. To deliver therapeutic genes to target cells, viral vectors and plasmid DNA are essential. Consequently, the demand for viral vectors and plasmid DNA production is high, contributing to the market's revenue growth. Furthermore, the development of genetic engineering methods like CRISPR-Cas9 has further fueled the market's expansion as high-quality viral vectors and plasmid DNA are needed for their applications.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and heart ailments has also played a significant role in driving the demand for viral vectors and plasmid DNA. Gene therapy offers a sophisticated approach to treat these disorders, which has further propelled the revenue growth of the market.

Government and business entities have been investing more in research and development, leading to the creation of innovative technologies for the production of high-quality viral vectors and plasmid DNA. This investment has driven the market's revenue growth and facilitated the production of top-notch viral vectors and plasmid DNA.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report

[Summary + TOC]) @https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/1938

As different diseases require specific types of viral vectors and plasmid DNA, there is a rising demand for customized products. Manufacturers are focusing on creating tailored solutions to meet these specific needs, which is driving the revenue growth of the market.

However, there are certain challenges that could restrain the revenue growth of the market. The high cost and labor-intensive nature of producing viral vectors and plasmid DNA pose obstacles to market expansion. Additionally, strict regulatory requirements pertaining to the production and application of viral vectors and plasmid DNA may also limit the market's revenue growth to some extent. Despite these challenges, the global viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market remains poised for significant growth in the coming years.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The global viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market is analyzed based on various segments. In terms of type, the market is categorized into viral vectors and plasmid DNA. Viral vectors play a crucial role in gene therapy by delivering therapeutic genes to target cells. On the other hand, plasmid DNA is also essential in gene therapy as it carries the genetic material needed for the treatment. Both viral vectors and plasmid DNA are in high demand for their applications in gene therapy, vaccines, cell therapy, and other medical fields.

When considering the application outlook, gene therapy stands out as a significant driver of market growth. With the potential to treat a wide range of diseases, including rare genetic disorders, cancers, and infectious diseases, gene therapy has gained increasing popularity. The use of viral vectors and plasmid DNA is crucial in delivering therapeutic genes for gene therapy treatments. Additionally, vaccines and cell therapy also contribute to the demand for viral vectors and plasmid DNA in the market. The development of advanced vaccines and the growing adoption of cell therapy techniques further fuel the market's growth.

The regional scope of the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In North America, countries such as the United States and Canada are key players in the market, driven by significant investments in research and development and a favorable regulatory environment. Europe, including countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, is also witnessing substantial growth due to advancements in genetic engineering technologies and increasing demand for gene therapy. The Asia Pacific region, encompassing countries such as China, India, and Japan, shows promising potential in the market, driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and growing investments in healthcare infrastructure. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are also emerging markets with increasing demand for viral vectors and plasmid DNA, fueled by the need for advanced medical treatments.

In conclusion, the global viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market is segmented by type, including viral vectors and plasmid DNA, and by application, encompassing gene therapy, vaccines, cell therapy, and others. The market's regional scope covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. These segments represent the diverse landscape of the market and highlight the factors driving its growth in different regions around the world.

Access Full Report Description with Research Methodology and Table of Contents @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/viral-vector-and-plasmid-dna-manufacturing-market

Strategic development:

Thermo Fisher Scientific made headlines in 2021 with its acquisition of Henogen S.A., a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) based in Gosselies, Belgium. Henogen S.A. specializes in biopharmaceuticals and vaccines manufacturing services, including the production of viral vectors and plasmid DNA.

In 2020, Lonza Group AG took steps to enhance its viral vector manufacturing capabilities by establishing a new facility in Visp, Switzerland. This facility was specifically designed to cater to the growing demand for viral vectors used in gene and cell therapy applications.

Similarly, Brammer Bio, a subsidiary of Thermo Fisher Scientific, expanded its viral vector manufacturing facility in Cambridge, Massachusetts in 2020. This expansion added 50,000 square feet of manufacturing space, significantly increasing the company's capacity to produce viral vectors for gene therapy purposes.

Wuxi AppTec, in 2019, made a strategic move by acquiring Ardena, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in the production of plasmid DNA and viral vectors for gene therapy.

Lastly, Merck KGaA made an acquisition in 2019 by adding Versum Materials to its portfolio. Versum Materials, a U.S.-based supplier of specialty chemicals and gases, plays a crucial role in the production of semiconductor and display technologies, including plasmid DNA.

These acquisitions and expansions demonstrate the active involvement of key players in the market, aiming to strengthen their capabilities in viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing for gene therapy and related industries.

Competitive Landscape:

The global viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market is highly competitive, with several key players driving innovation and growth. These players have established themselves as leaders in the market, offering a wide range of services and products to cater to the increasing demand for viral vectors and plasmid DNA in gene therapy and related fields.

Thermo Fisher Scientific is a prominent player in the market, providing comprehensive solutions for biopharmaceuticals and vaccines manufacturing, including viral vectors and plasmid DNA. Their recent acquisition of Henogen S.A. further strengthens their position in the market.

Lonza Group AG is another key player known for its expertise in viral vector manufacturing. With the expansion of its facility in Visp, Switzerland, Lonza aims to meet the growing demand for viral vectors used in gene and cell therapy applications.

Merck KGaA has also made its mark in the market by acquiring Versum Materials, a supplier of specialty chemicals and gases used in the production of plasmid DNA. This strategic move enables Merck KGaA to enhance its offerings in the viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing space.

Wuxi AppTec, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization, entered the market by acquiring Ardena, specializing in the production of plasmid DNA and viral vectors for gene therapy.

Brammer Bio, a subsidiary of Thermo Fisher Scientific, expanded its viral vector manufacturing facility in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to meet the rising demand for gene therapy vectors.

Other notable players in the market include Cobra Biologics, Oxford BioMedica, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, AGC Biologics, and Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult. These players contribute to the market's growth through their expertise in viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing, research and development efforts, and collaborations with industry stakeholders.

With intense competition and a focus on technological advancements, these major players are driving the growth of the global viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market, playing a crucial role in advancing gene therapy and related fields.

Request a customization of the report @

https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1938

Browse More Reports:

Drug Testing Market -

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/drug-testing-market

ECMO Machine Market –

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ecmo-machine-market

Endodontic Devices Market –

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/endodontic-devices-market

Endoscopy Devices Market –

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/endoscopy-devices-market

Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT) Market –

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/enzyme-replacement-therapy-market

