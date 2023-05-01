Reports And Data

The global automated dispensing machine market size was USD 4.95 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 10.41 Billion in 2032

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Global Automated Dispensing Machine Market to Reach USD 10.41 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Growing Demand in Healthcare and Rising Chronic Disease Burden." The global market for automated dispensing machines witnessed substantial growth, reaching USD 4.95 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 10.41 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for automated medication dispensing systems in hospitals and pharmacies, the need for efficient inventory management in healthcare facilities, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide.

The healthcare industry is witnessing a significant shift towards automation and digitalization, leading to an increased demand for automated dispensing machines. These machines play a crucial role in dispensing medications, surgical equipment, and medical supplies, thereby reducing medication errors, improving patient safety, and enhancing workflow efficiency. Moreover, they contribute to minimizing drug waste, lowering inventory costs, and improving drug traceability.

The growing elderly population and the burden of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and cancer are also driving the demand for automated dispensing machines. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic diseases account for approximately 70% of global deaths, making them the leading cause of mortality worldwide. By promoting medication adherence and reducing the risk of adverse drug events, these machines have the potential to significantly benefit patients with chronic conditions.

Government policies and regulations advocating the use of automated dispensing machines further contribute to the market's revenue growth. For instance, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has implemented the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA), which mandates track-and-trace technology in the pharmaceutical supply chain to ensure medication distribution safety. Such regulations are expected to drive the adoption of automated dispensing machines in the healthcare industry.

The accessibility of innovative technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and the Internet of Things (IoT) is a key driver for revenue growth in the automated dispensing machine market. The integration of these technologies enables the development of smart and connected dispensing machines capable of automating inventory management, tracking medication usage, and providing real-time analytics for informed decision-making.

However, the high cost of automated dispensing machines and limited awareness among healthcare professionals about their benefits pose challenges to market growth. Additionally, the complexity of the dispensing process and the potential for equipment failure may hinder the market's expansion to some extent.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The global automated dispensing machine market can be segmented based on product type outlook and end-use outlook. In terms of product type, the market includes robotic dispensing machines, vending machines, and other dispensing machines. These different types of machines cater to various requirements and settings, providing flexibility and convenience in automated dispensing processes.

In terms of end-use outlook, the market serves multiple sectors, including retail, healthcare, and others. The retail sector utilizes automated dispensing machines for various purposes such as self-service kiosks and vending machines in stores. In the healthcare sector, these machines are extensively used in hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies to automate medication dispensing processes, enhance efficiency, and reduce errors. Other industries also make use of automated dispensing machines to streamline their operations and improve customer service.

The market's regional scope covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. These regions represent significant markets for automated dispensing machines, with varying levels of adoption and market dynamics. North America, including the United States and Canada, has been at the forefront of technological advancements in the healthcare and retail sectors, driving the demand for automated dispensing machines. Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa also offer substantial market potential, driven by factors such as increasing healthcare infrastructure, retail automation trends, and the need for efficient inventory management.

Within these regions, specific countries hold significant market potential. The country scope includes the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, BENELUX countries, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Turkey. These countries represent diverse market landscapes with unique market drivers, regulations, and consumer demands. Key players in the automated dispensing machine market need to consider these country-specific factors to tailor their strategies and capture market opportunities effectively.

Overall, the automated dispensing machine market offers a wide range of products and serves multiple industries. Its growth potential is fueled by advancements in technology, the need for improved efficiency and accuracy, and the rising demand for automated solutions in various sectors. The market's regional and country scope provides opportunities for companies to tap into specific markets and meet the evolving needs of customers across different regions.

Strategic development:

In 2021, McKesson Corporation made an announcement regarding its acquisition of Aesynt, a company that offers automated dispensing machines for healthcare facilities. The purpose behind this acquisition was to enhance McKesson's product portfolio within the healthcare industry, expanding its range of offerings and capabilities.

BD, in 2020, revealed its acquisition of GSL Solutions, a specialized company in medication management software and automated dispensing machines for long-term care facilities. This strategic acquisition was aimed at strengthening BD's presence in the long-term care market, allowing them to provide comprehensive solutions to meet the unique needs of such facilities.

In 2019, Innovation Associates, Inc. introduced the PharmASSIST Dispenser, a novel series of automated dispensing machines specifically designed for retail and outpatient pharmacies. These machines employ robotic arms to ensure precise medication dispensing, aiming to enhance the efficiency of pharmacy operations and reduce the occurrence of medication errors. The launch of PharmASSIST Dispenser demonstrated Innovation Associates' commitment to delivering innovative solutions that improve patient safety and pharmacy workflow.

Competitive Landscape:

The global automated dispensing machine market includes several prominent companies that play a significant role in shaping the industry. These companies are at the forefront of innovation and contribute to the advancements in automated dispensing technologies. Here are some major companies included in the global automated dispensing machine market report:

BD, also known as Becton, Dickinson and Company, is a leading global medical technology company. They offer a range of automated dispensing solutions for medication management in various healthcare settings. BD's expertise in healthcare technology and commitment to patient safety have positioned them as a key player in the market.

Baxter International Inc. is a renowned healthcare company that specializes in innovative therapies and medical products. They provide automated dispensing systems that contribute to improved medication management and enhanced patient care. Baxter's solutions are designed to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and safety in medication distribution.

Cerner Corporation is a leading supplier of healthcare information technology solutions. They offer automated dispensing systems integrated with their comprehensive electronic health record (EHR) platform. Cerner's solutions help healthcare organizations streamline medication workflows and enhance patient safety through advanced automation and data integration.

Emporos Systems Corporation is a provider of pharmacy and retail point-of-sale solutions. They offer automated dispensing machines that facilitate efficient and secure medication dispensing in retail pharmacy settings. Emporos' solutions help pharmacies optimize inventory management and enhance customer service.

Health Robotics SRL specializes in the development of robotic automation solutions for the pharmaceutical industry. They offer automated dispensing systems that improve accuracy, efficiency, and safety in medication preparation and distribution processes. Health Robotics' advanced robotics technology has gained recognition for its contribution to pharmaceutical automation.

Innovation Associates, Inc. is a leading provider of pharmacy automation systems. They offer automated dispensing machines that incorporate robotic arms and advanced software to streamline medication dispensing in retail and outpatient pharmacies. Innovation Associates' solutions are designed to enhance patient safety, reduce errors, and improve workflow efficiency.

McKesson Corporation is a global healthcare services and information technology company. They provide automated dispensing solutions that optimize medication management and improve operational efficiency in healthcare facilities. McKesson's commitment to innovation and comprehensive healthcare solutions has positioned them as a key player in the market.

Meditech is a leading provider of healthcare information systems and software solutions. They offer automated dispensing systems integrated with their electronic health record (EHR) platform. Meditech's solutions enable seamless integration of medication management processes and enhance patient safety.

ScriptPro LLC is a provider of pharmacy automation and medication management solutions. They offer automated dispensing machines that automate prescription fulfillment and enhance pharmacy efficiency. ScriptPro's solutions help pharmacies improve accuracy, streamline workflow, and enhance patient care.

Talyst, LLC is a company specializing in pharmacy automation and medication management solutions. They offer automated dispensing systems that improve medication storage, dispensing, and inventory management processes. Talyst's solutions help healthcare organizations optimize medication workflow and enhance patient safety.

These major companies in the global automated dispensing machine market are continuously innovating and developing advanced technologies to meet the evolving needs of healthcare facilities and pharmacies. Their contributions play a crucial role in improving medication management, enhancing patient safety, and optimizing healthcare operations.

