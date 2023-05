STUDIO POCO Releases a Demo Version of "Touhou ~Red Empress Devil"

Title screen Reimu Hakurei Marisa Kirisame

MORIOKA, IWATE, JAPAN, May 1, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Japanese indie game studio STUDIO POCO has released a Demo version of the game title "Touhou ~Red Empress Devil." on Steam on April 29, 2023.■About "Touhou ~Red Empress Devil."This game is a secondary bullet-hell shooting roguelike action game based on "Touhou Project".Many inhabitants of Gensoukyo have joined the game. Select a character with a rich personality and kick the crap out of the enemies that keep coming at player. Collect items to strengthen your character and conquer the Scarlet Devil Mansion.This game can be played entirely in English.The Scarlet Devil Mansion, which has become an endless dungeonThe Scarlet Devil Mansion is a dungeon that changes its appearance every time you enter it, thanks to Sakuya Izayoi's ability.Many different charactersTake on the game with your favorite character.Strengthen your character by collecting itemsBuild your ideal style with the high-tempo reinforcement system and abundant items.Genres : Action Roguelike, Top-Down Shooter, Bullet HellPlayers : Single-playerPrice : UndecidedRelease date : 2023年Developers : STUDIO POCOPublishers : STUDIO POCOOS : WindowsStore page : https://store.steampowered.com/app/1734070/_Red_Empress_Devil/ Discord: https://discord.gg/cu6Aj3hWHD ■About UsSTUDIO POCORepresentative : Junya AkahaneMail : studiopoco0206@gmail.comWebsite : https://www.studiopoco0206.com/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/studio_poco_en YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVgxarTBkLdMgG6cQnH00Ug