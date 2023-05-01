STUDIO POCO Releases a Demo Version of "Touhou ~Red Empress Devil"
Japanese indie game studio STUDIO POCO has released a Demo version of the game title "Touhou ~Red Empress Devil." on Steam on April 29, 2023.MORIOKA, IWATE, JAPAN, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Japanese indie game studio STUDIO POCO has released a Demo version of the game title "Touhou ~Red Empress Devil." on Steam on April 29, 2023.
■About "Touhou ~Red Empress Devil."
This game is a secondary bullet-hell shooting roguelike action game based on "Touhou Project".
Many inhabitants of Gensoukyo have joined the game. Select a character with a rich personality and kick the crap out of the enemies that keep coming at player. Collect items to strengthen your character and conquer the Scarlet Devil Mansion.
This game can be played entirely in English.
The Scarlet Devil Mansion, which has become an endless dungeon
The Scarlet Devil Mansion is a dungeon that changes its appearance every time you enter it, thanks to Sakuya Izayoi's ability.
Many different characters
Take on the game with your favorite character.
Strengthen your character by collecting items
Build your ideal style with the high-tempo reinforcement system and abundant items.
Genres : Action Roguelike, Top-Down Shooter, Bullet Hell
Players : Single-player
Price : Undecided
Release date : 2023年
Developers : STUDIO POCO
Publishers : STUDIO POCO
OS : Windows
Store page : https://store.steampowered.com/app/1734070/_Red_Empress_Devil/
Discord：https://discord.gg/cu6Aj3hWHD
■About Us
STUDIO POCO
Representative : Junya Akahane
Mail : studiopoco0206@gmail.com
Website : https://www.studiopoco0206.com/
Twitter：https://twitter.com/studio_poco_en
YouTube：https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVgxarTBkLdMgG6cQnH00Ug
Junya Akahane
STUDIO POCO
https://twitter.com/studio_poco
