Global In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market to Reach USD 18.43 Billion by 2032.

The global in-vitro toxicology testing market size is expected to reach USD 18.43 billion in 2032, & register a revenue CAGR of 8.3% during forecast period.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market had a value of USD 8.99 billion in 2022 and is predicted to reach USD 18.43 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% during the forecast period. The market is being driven by the increasing demand for safer and more cost-effective alternatives to animal testing in the food, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries. There is a growing concern among people about the harmful effects of chemicals on human health and the environment, leading to an increased demand for in-vitro toxicology testing.

The adoption of advanced technologies such as 3D cell culture models and high-throughput screening techniques is contributing to the acceptance of in-vitro toxicology testing. These technologies reduce the reliance on animal testing by providing more accurate and reliable data on substance toxicity. The availability of automated systems and data analysis tools is also contributing to the market expansion.

The pharmaceutical sector is the major end-user of in-vitro toxicity testing, driven by the need to meet regulatory standards and ensure medication safety. The cosmetics industry is another significant end-user, as in-vitro testing offers a precise and ethically acceptable alternative to animal testing. The food industry utilizes in-vitro toxicology testing to ensure the safety of food additives, preservatives, and packaging components. These factors are expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period.

North America currently dominates the global in-vitro toxicology testing market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific region. The presence of numerous pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in North America and Europe contributes to the demand for in-vitro testing. The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth due to increased investments in research and development (R&D) and growing awareness of the benefits of in-vitro testing.

Despite the market's growth potential, there are challenges such as the high cost of in-vitro testing and the lack of standardized testing procedures. The development of norms and regulations for in-vitro testing is necessary for market expansion.

Key Takeaways: Product insights:

• The assay segment, which involves experiments to measure the biological activity of chemical compounds, is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Assays provide a common and animal-free option for toxicology testing, allowing the detection of harmful effects and enabling high-throughput screening.

• The reagents & consumables segment is crucial for producing accurate test results and is anticipated to have a significantly large revenue share. The rising demand for high-quality reagents and lab equipment, as well as advancements in technology, will drive the segment's growth.

• The services segment, which includes specialized in-vitro toxicology testing labs, is expected to have a rapid revenue CAGR. Outsourcing testing to these labs reduces costs and increases productivity.

End-Use Insights:

• The pharmaceutical industry segment is projected to hold the largest revenue share. In-vitro toxicology testing is essential for drug safety testing and the development of novel medications.

• The cosmetics and household products segment is expected to have a significantly large revenue share due to the increasing demand for safe and non-toxic products.

• The chemical industry segment is anticipated to have a rapid revenue CAGR, driven by the need to assess compound toxicity and meet regulatory requirements.

Regional Insights:

• North America is expected to dominate the market, driven by stringent regulations, increased R&D activities, and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies.

• Europe is projected to have a moderately large revenue share due to strict laws and standards, the trend of customized medicine, and the presence of pharmaceutical companies.

• The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to have a moderately high revenue CAGR, attributed to government initiatives, growing awareness, and the expansion of CROs and outsourcing services

Segments Covered in the Report –

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global in-vitro toxicology testing market, including historical data and revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2032. The market trends are analyzed at a global, regional, and country level, with a segmentation based on product type, technology, end-use, and region.

In terms of product type, the market is segmented into assays, reagents and consumables, services, software, and others. The assays segment is expected to hold a significant share in the market, followed by the reagents and consumables segment. The services segment is projected to have a rapid revenue growth rate, driven by the increasing outsourcing of in-vitro testing to specialized laboratories.

The technology outlook includes cell-based assays, biochemical assays, in silico toxicology, ex-vivo models, and others. These technologies play a crucial role in reducing the reliance on animal testing and providing more accurate and reliable data on substance toxicity.

Based on the end-use outlook, the market is segmented into the food industry, cosmetics and household products, pharmaceutical industry, chemical industry, and others. The pharmaceutical industry is expected to be the largest end-user, driven by the need for drug safety testing and the development of novel medications. The cosmetics and household products segment is also anticipated to have a significant share in the market, fueled by the demand for safe and non-toxic products.

Regionally, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market, followed by Europe. The Asia Pacific region is projected to have the highest revenue growth rate, driven by government initiatives, increasing awareness, and the expansion of contract research organizations (CROs).

The country scope includes the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, BENELUX, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Turkey. These countries play a significant role in the global in-vitro toxicology testing market, with varying levels of market penetration and growth potential.

Overall, this report provides valuable insights into the global in-vitro toxicology testing market, including market segmentation, key trends, and regional analysis. It serves as a valuable resource for industry stakeholders and decision-makers looking to understand the market dynamics and make informed business decisions.

Strategic development:

• SGS SA expanded its biologics testing capabilities in China and strengthened its position in the Chinese market through the acquisition of the Life Science Services division of Novagreen Biotechnology Co., Ltd. in 2021.

• Eurofins Scientific introduced a new 3D in-vitro model in 2020, allowing for the assessment of chemical and drug toxicity. The company also enhanced its in-vitro toxicology testing capabilities by establishing a new facility in France.

• Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. bolstered its standing in the in-vitro toxicology testing market with the acquisition of Cellero in 2020. Cellero specializes in immune cell isolation and characterization services.

• WuXi AppTec Group launched InnoTox, a new in-vitro toxicology testing service, in 2020. This service aids biopharmaceutical companies in evaluating the safety and efficacy of their drug candidates.

• Merck KGaA expanded its animal health business and reinforced its position in the in-vitro toxicology testing market through the acquisition of Antelliq Corporation in 2019. Antelliq Corporation provides digital animal identification, traceability, and monitoring solutions.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific unveiled its In-vitro Genotoxicity Screening Assay in 2022, facilitating early screening of drug candidates for genotoxicity and reducing the risk of toxicity-related issues in later stages of drug development.

• Catalent launched the HepatoSite in-vitro model in 2021, offering improved prediction of Drug-Induced Liver Injury (DILI) and accelerating the drug discovery and development process.

• Cyprotex introduced a new in-vitro neurotoxicity testing service in 2020, providing a more precise and reliable approach to evaluating the potential neurotoxicity of new drug candidates, thus minimizing adverse effects during clinical trials and beyond.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. released the ddPCR Library Quantification Kit in 2020. This kit enables accurate and sensitive quantification of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) libraries, benefiting toxicology and other applications.

• Evotec SE and Aptuit LLC collaborated on the INDiGO platform in 2019. This comprehensive suite of in-vitro assays aids biopharmaceutical companies in evaluating the safety and efficacy of their drug candidates.

Competitive Landscape:

The global in-vitro toxicology testing market is characterized by intense competition, with the presence of numerous prominent players. These companies are employing various strategies to enhance their market position, including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and new product launches. Some of the key players operating in the in-vitro toxicology testing market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Catalent, Inc., WuXi AppTec Group, Merck KGaA, Evotec SE, Cyprotex, and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is a leading player in the market and has introduced the In-vitro Genotoxicity Screening Assay, enabling early detection of genotoxicity in drug candidates. SGS SA expanded its biologics testing capabilities in China through the acquisition of Novagreen Biotechnology Co., Ltd.'s Life Science Services division. Eurofins Scientific launched a new 3D in-vitro model for toxicity assessment and expanded its in-vitro toxicology testing capabilities by establishing a new facility in France.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. strengthened its position in the market by acquiring Cellero, a provider of specialized immune cell isolation and characterization services. Catalent, Inc. introduced the HepatoSite in-vitro model for improved prediction of Drug-Induced Liver Injury (DILI). WuXi AppTec Group launched the InnoTox in-vitro toxicology testing service to assist biopharmaceutical companies in evaluating drug candidate safety and efficacy.

Other significant players like Merck KGaA, Evotec SE, Cyprotex, and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. have also made notable contributions to the in-vitro toxicology testing market through strategic initiatives and the development of innovative products and services. The competition among these players is expected to drive further advancements in the field of in-vitro toxicology testing, benefiting various industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food.

