Submit Release
News Search

There were 558 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,981 in the last 365 days.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) (the “Company” or “Republic”), the holding company for Republic First Bank d/b/a Republic Bank (the “Bank”), today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“Our strong community banking brand, ingrained commitment to customers and focus on relationship banking have allowed us to largely maintain steady deposit levels amid a period of uncertainty and volatility in the banking sector,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas X. Geisel. “We are highly focused on executing our strategy to restore profitability, improve capital levels and enhance shareholder value – and are seeing signs of progress as we move through the Company’s legacy headwinds. The results aren’t where we want them to be yet, but I am proud of our colleagues’ commitment to Republic’s customers and their ongoing efforts to weather the current environment and lay the foundation for a successful future.”

Key First Quarter 2023 Results

  • Reported loss attributable to common stockholders of $9.7 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023 included the pre-tax effect of a $3.1 million write-down of an investment in Signature Bank preferred securities, and $5.5 million in legal, professional, and audit fees due to strategic and shareholder matters and as legacy legal and reporting matters are addressed with enhanced processes, procedures and capabilities being established since new members of the leadership team joined the Company on December 22, 2022. Reported loss attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $398,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, and net income available to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2022 was $5.4 million, or $0.08 per diluted share.
  • More than 76% of total deposits on March 31, 2023 were FDIC-insured or fully collateralized.
  • Even as deposit balances declined 2.7% during the first quarter, the number of deposit relationships with the bank increased by 5.2% in the period. Republic also grew deposit balances between March 31, 2023, and April 30, 2023.
  • The loan/deposit ratio of 64.4% remained relatively unchanged during the first quarter of 2023.
  • Cash and equivalents grew by 211.7% during the first three months of 2023 to $153.2 million at period end and total available liquidity, inclusive of cash and equivalents, unencumbered securities and borrowing capacity totaled $1.4 billion on March 31,2023.
  • The fair value of our available for sale and held to maturity investment portfolio improved $43.9 million, or 9.7%, from December 31, 2022.

“Today’s announcement is a critical milestone in our ongoing efforts to bring Republic current on its quarterly and annual filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission,” said Chief Financial Officer Michael W. Harrington. “We are pleased to provide shareholders with the Company’s results for the first three months of 2023, as well as comparisons to the fourth and first quarters of 2022, on a consolidated, unaudited basis. We’ve assembled a group of experienced financial institution professionals who are working diligently to complete our efforts to bring our financial reporting current as we work to improve profitability and enhance Republic’s liquidity and capital position.”

Additional Business Updates

  • Today’s announcement marks the first time Republic has published a quarterly financial results news release since January 2022, over one year ago.
  • On March 10, 2023, the Company announced a planned $125 million capital raise with the participation of affiliates of seasoned bank investor Castle Creek Capital and affiliates of existing shareholder Cohen Private Ventures, LLC.
  • On April 25, 2023, as a measure of prudent oversight and to preserve capital and liquidity, the Company’s Board of Directors determined to suspend the payment of dividends on its Perpetual Non-Cumulative, Convertible Preferred Stock and elected to defer payments of interest on its two issuances of outstanding Floating Rate Junior Subordinated Debt Securities Due 2037. The Board intends to re-evaluate the payment of such dividends and interest on a quarterly basis.
  • Republic enters May 2023 with newly added reciprocal deposit programs to expand its offering for current and potential customers while providing the Bank with an additional channel for core deposit gathering.
  • The Company plans to implement several next steps of the strategic plan in the second quarter of 2023, including meaningful business realignment and efficiency initiatives designed to improve profitability and refocus the Company on its core businesses.
  • Feedback from employees led to The Philadelphia Inquirer naming Republic a 2023 Top Workplace in the first quarter.
  • Republic recently received a 2023 Community Impact Award, from South Jersey Biz Magazine, which recognized the Bank for initiatives like Money Zone, its free financial literacy program for schools, as well as its participation in the Future Bankers & Financial Professionals camp and support for local nonprofit partners.

Results of Operations, Sequential Comparison

  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $9.7 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $398,000, or $0.01 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2022. Compared to the linked quarter, net interest income decreased $8.9 million, non-interest income decreased $3.6 million, and non-interest expense increased $782,000, respectively. These items more than offset declines in the provision for credit losses and provision for income taxes of $321,000 and $3.7 million, respectively.

  • Net interest income was $24.0 million in the first quarter, decreasing $8.9 million from $32.9 million in the linked quarter, as higher yields and average balances of interest-earning assets were more than offset by higher funding costs and increased average balances of interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin was 1.62% in the first quarter, down 63 basis points from the linked quarter, reflecting pressure from higher interest rates, the inverted yield curve and intense industry-wide competition for deposits in the first three months of 2023.

    Total interest income was $52.2 million in the first quarter, increasing $2.2 million from the linked quarter. Average total interest-earning assets were $5.99 billion in the first quarter, increasing $75.6 million from the linked quarter. The average yield on total interest-earning assets was 3.55% for the first quarter, increasing 15 basis points from the linked quarter.

    Interest and fees earned on loans totaled $36.2 million in the first quarter, increasing $1.5 million from the linked quarter. Average loans receivable were $3.14 billion in the first quarter, increasing $52.3 million from the linked quarter. The average yield on loans receivable was 4.69% for the first quarter, increasing 17 basis points from the linked quarter.

    Interest and dividends earned on investment securities totaled $15.4 million in the first quarter, increasing $292,000 from the linked quarter. Average securities and restricted stock was $2.76 billion in the first quarter, decreasing $15.4 million from the linked quarter. The average yield on investment securities and restricted stock was 2.27% for the first quarter, increasing eight basis points from the linked quarter.

    Total interest expense was $28.2 million in the first quarter, increasing $11.2 million from the linked quarter. Average total interest-bearing liabilities for the first quarter were $4.54 billion, increasing $206.6 million from the linked quarter. The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities was 2.52% for the first quarter, increasing 95 basis points from the linked quarter.

    Interest expense on deposits totaled $18.6 million in the first quarter, increasing $6.4 million from the linked quarter, the result of higher market rates driving demand from customers for better rates paid on deposits. Average interest-bearing deposits for the first quarter were $3.77 billion, decreasing $85.7 million from the linked quarter. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits was 2.00% for the first quarter, increasing 73 basis points from the linked quarter.

    Interest expense on borrowings totaled $9.6 million in the first quarter, increasing $4.8 million from the linked quarter. Average borrowings for the first quarter were $771.1 million, increasing $292.4 million from the linked quarter. The average rate paid on borrowings was 5.05% for the first quarter, increasing 101 basis points from the linked quarter.
  • Non-interest income was $1.3 million in the first quarter, down $3.6 million from the linked quarter. The decline was primarily due to a $3.1 million write-down of the Company’s investment in preferred securities issued by Signature Bank. The change in non-interest income from the linked quarter also reflected decreases of $595,000, $275,000 and $164,000 in loan and servicing fees, mortgage banking income and gain on sales of SBA loans, respectively.

  • Non-interest expense was $37.2 million in the first quarter, increasing $782,000 from the linked quarter. Non-interest expense included $5.5 million of legal, audit, and other professional fees that were incurred as the Company continued to address strategic and shareholder matters and legacy legal and reporting matters in the first three months of 2023.

  • Provision for credit losses was $433,000 in the first quarter, increasing the allowance for credit losses $448,000 from the linked quarter, primarily due to continuing deteriorating forecasted economic conditions impacting management's expectations of future credit losses, and partly due to loan growth.

  • The Company recorded an income tax benefit of $3.3 million in the first quarter, a $3.7 million reduction from the linked quarter.

Results of Operations, Year-over-Year Comparison

  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $9.7 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023, compared to net income available to common stockholders of $5.4 million, or $0.08 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2022. Compared to the year-ago period, net interest income decreased $12.1 million, non-interest income decreased $3.1 million, and non-interest expense increased $5.0 million. These items more than offset a decline in the provision for income taxes of $5.5 million.

  • Net interest income was $24.0 million in the first quarter, decreasing $12.1 million from $36.1 million in the year-ago period, as higher yields and average balances of interest earning assets were more than offset by higher funding costs and higher average balance of interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin was 1.62% in the first quarter, down 107 basis points from the year-ago period, reflecting pressure from higher interest rates, the inverted yield curve and intense industry-wide competition for deposits in the first three months of 2023.

    Total interest income was $52.2 million in the first quarter, increasing $12.7 million from the year-ago period. Average total interest-earning assets were $5.99 billion in the first quarter, increasing $515.6 million from the year-ago period. The average yield on total interest-earning assets was 3.55% for the first quarter, increasing 62 basis points from the year-ago period.

    Interest and fees earned on loans and leases totaled $36.2 million in the first quarter, increasing $10.1 million from the year-ago period. Average loans receivable were $3.14 billion in the first quarter, increasing $621.9 million from the year-ago period. The average yield on loans receivable was 4.69% for the first quarter, increasing 47 basis points from the year-ago period.

    Interest and dividends earned on investment securities totaled $15.4 million in the first quarter, increasing $2.1 million from the year-ago period. Average securities and restricted stock were $2.76 billion in the first quarter, decreasing $53.1 million from the year-ago period. The average yield on investment securities and restricted stock was 2.27% for the first quarter, increasing 34 basis points from the year-ago period.

    Total interest expense was $28.2 million in the first quarter, increasing $24.9 million from the year-ago period. Average total deposits and other borrowings for the first quarter were $4.54 billion, increasing $639.1 million from the year-ago period. The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities was 2.52% for the first quarter, increasing 218 basis points from the year-ago period.

    Interest expense on borrowings totaled $9.6 million in the first quarter, increasing $9.5 million from the year-ago period. Average borrowings for the first quarter were $771.1 million, increasing $759.1 million from the year-ago period. The average rate paid on borrowings was 5.05% for the first quarter, increasing 311 basis points from the year-ago period.

    Interest expense on deposits totaled $18.6 million in the first quarter, increasing $15.3 million from the year-ago period. Average interest-bearing deposits for the first quarter were $3.77 billion, decreasing $120.1 million from the year-ago period. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits was 2.00% for the first quarter, increasing 164 basis points from the year-ago period.
  • Non-interest income was $1.3 million in the first quarter, down $3.1 million from the year ago period. The decline was primarily due to a $3.1 million write-down of the Company’s investment in preferred securities issued by Signature Bank. The change in non-interest income from the year-ago period also reflected decreases of $904,000, $337,000 and $319,000 in mortgage banking income gain on sales of SBA loans and loan and servicing fees, respectively.

  • Non-interest expense was $37.2 million in the first quarter, an increase of $5.0 million from the year-ago period. Non-interest expense included $5.5 million in legal, audit, and other professional fees as the Company continued to address strategic and shareholder matters and legacy legal and reporting matters in the first three months of 2023.

  • Provision for credit losses was $443,000 in the first quarter, up $515,000 from a credit to provision in the year-ago period, due to continuing deteriorating forecasted economic conditions impacting management's expectations of future credit losses.

  • The Company recorded an income tax benefit of $3.3 million in the first quarter, a $5.5 million reduction from the year-ago period.

Financial Condition, March 31, 2023

  • Total assets were $6.16 billion on March 31, 2023, increasing $108.5 million from December 31, 2022, primarily driven by a $104.1 million increase in cash and equivalents due to excess cash from other borrowings.

  • Available for sale investment securities were $899.2 million on March 31, 2023. Unrealized losses on available for sale investment securities were $154.3 million as of March 31, 2023, an improvement of $17.8 million from December 31, 2022.

  • Held to maturity investment securities were $1.63 billion on March 31, 2023. Unrealized losses on held to maturity investment securities were $253.8 million as of March 31, 2023, an improvement of $26.1 million from December 31, 2022.

  • Total loans were $3.14 billion on March 31, 2023 increasing $6.2 million from December 31, 2022, as growth in construction and land development loans and owner-occupied real estate was offset by declines in balances in commercial and industrial loans and other lending categories.

  • The allowance for credit losses was $26.5 million on March 31, 2023 increasing $448,000 from December 31, 2022. The change in allowance for credit losses was primarily attributed to the degradation in forecasted economic conditions impacting management’s expectation of future credit losses. The Company also had net recoveries of $8,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

  • Total deposits were $4.88 billion on March 31, 2023, decreasing $134.7 million from December 31, 2022. The decrease reflected $79.2 million, $125.5 million and $83.2 million reductions in non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits and money market and savings accounts, respectively, more than offsetting a $153.2 million increase in time deposits. More than 76% of total deposits on March 31, 2023 were FDIC insured or fully collateralized. Deposits, net of fully collateralized public funds, were $3.19 billion on March 31, 2023, of which 60% were FDIC insured.

  • Borrowings of $981.3 million on March 31, 2023, which included $645 million from the Federal Home Loan Bank, $325 million from the Federal Reserve and $11.3 million of subordinated debt, increased $242.8 million from December 31, 2022.

  • The capital ratios for the Bank and the Company, as of March 31, 2023, as shown in the attached tables, indicate regulatory capital levels in excess of the regulatory minimums and the levels necessary for the Bank to be considered “well capitalized.”

About Republic First Bancorp, Inc.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Republic First Bank, which does business under the name Republic Bank. Republic Bank is a full-service, state-chartered commercial bank, whose deposits are insured up to the applicable limits by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank offers a variety of banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Southern New Jersey, and New York City markets through its offices and branch locations in Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware and Bucks in Pennsylvania, Camden, Burlington, Atlantic and Gloucester, New Jersey and New York County. The Bank also offers a wide range of residential mortgage products through its mortgage division, which does business under the name of Oak Mortgage Company. For more information about Republic Bank, visit www.myrepublicbank.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements,” which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For example, risks and uncertainties can arise with changes in: general economic conditions, including turmoil in the financial markets and related efforts of government agencies to stabilize the financial system; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operation; geopolitical conflict and inflationary pressures including Federal Reserve interest rate hikes; the effect of potential recessionary conditions; the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses and our methodology for determining such allowance; adverse changes in our loan portfolio and credit risk-related losses and expenses; concentrations within our loan portfolio, including our exposure to commercial real estate loans; inflation; changes to our primary service area; changes in interest rates; our ability to identify, negotiate, secure and develop new branch locations and renew, modify, or terminate leases or dispose of properties for existing branch locations effectively; business conditions in the financial services industry, including competitive pressure among financial services companies, new service and product offerings by competitors, price pressures and similar items; deposit flows; loan demand; the regulatory environment, including evolving banking industry standards, changes in legislation or regulation; our securities portfolio and the valuation of our securities; change in accounting principles, policies and guidelines as well as estimates and assumptions used in the preparation of our financial statements; rapidly changing technology; our ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules 5250(c)(1) and 5620(a); the failure to maintain current technologies; failure to attract or retain key employees; our ability to access cost-effective funding; fluctuations in real estate values; litigation liabilities, including costs, expenses, settlements and judgments; and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting our operations, pricing, products and services. You should carefully review the risk factors described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The words "would be," "could be," "should be," "probability," "risk," "target," "objective," "may," "will," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "plan," "seek," "expect" and similar expressions or variations on such expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All such statements are made in good faith by us pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of us, except as may be required by applicable law or regulations.

Contact:
Longacre Square Partners
Joe Germani / David Reingold
frbk@longacresquare.com



Republic First Bancorp, Inc.                   
Summary Financial Information (UNAUDITED)                   
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)                   
  As of or for the Three Months Ended
Consolidated Balance Sheet (selected items) March 31,
2023
 		  December 31,
2022
 		  September 30,
2022
 		  June 30,
2022
 		  March 31,
2022
Cash and cash equivalents $ 153,234     $ 49,167     $ 52,452     $ 86,156     $ 101,457  
Investment securities   2,529,469       2,527,335       2,561,897       2,711,757       2,765,965  
Equity securities   13       6,019       6,627       6,793       7,888  
Restricted stock   34,327       34,245       21,907       15,528       3,135  
Loans receivable   3,139,418       3,132,967       3,060,852       2,750,683       2,557,167  
Allowance for credit losses   (26,520 )     (26,072 )     (25,255 )     (20,997 )     (23,156 )
Premises and equipment, net   134,553       134,747       130,902       130,498       129,607  
Other assets   192,306       189,911       189,872       175,187       158,402  
Total assets $ 6,156,800     $ 6,048,319     $ 5,999,254     $ 5,855,605     $ 5,700,465  
                                       
Deposits - interest-bearing $ 3,667,977     $ 3,723,543     $ 3,833,524     $ 3,787,367     $ 3,905,782  
Deposits - non-interest-bearing   1,210,262       1,289,420       1,418,060       1,425,659       1,404,454  
Other borrowings   970,000       727,200       442,500       292,500       -  
Subordinated debt   11,286       11,284       11,282       11,281       11,279  
Other liabilities   100,480       104,123       104,430       105,657       103,214  
Total liabilities   5,960,005       5,855,570       5,809,796       5,622,464       5,424,729  
Total shareholders' equity   196,795       192,749       189,458       233,141       275,736  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,156,800     $ 6,048,319     $ 5,999,254     $ 5,855,605     $ 5,700,465  
                                       
Average Balance Sheet (selected items)                                      
Federal funds sold and other interest earning assets $ 84,228     $ 45,580     $ 46,073     $ 96,632     $ 137,533  
Investment securities and restricted stock   2,763,904       2,779,268       2,837,891       2,899,551       2,816,956  
Loans receivable   3,138,633       3,086,339       2,894,473       2,625,902       2,516,719  
Total interest-earning assets   5,986,765       5,911,187       5,778,437       5,622,085       5,471,208  
Other assets   102,259       92,565       142,619       162,382       221,835  
Total assets $ 6,089,024     $ 6,003,752     $ 5,921,056     $ 5,784,467     $ 5,693,043  
                                       
Total interest-bearing deposits $ 3,768,095     $ 3,853,821     $ 3,830,688     $ 2,419,113     $ 3,888,181  
Other borrowings   771,076       478,730       345,758       69,224       11,938  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   4,539,171       4,332,551       4,176,446       4,026,262       3,900,119  
Total non-interest bearing deposits   1,248,426       1,380,744       1,398,086       1,400,644       1,378,400  
Non-interest bearing other liabilities   106,506       106,010       119,131       105,816       110,416  
Shareholders' equity   194,921       184,447       227,393       251,745       304,108  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,089,024     $ 6,003,752     $ 5,921,056     $ 5,784,467     $ 5,693,043  
                                       
Consolidated Income Statement (selected items)                                      
Net interest income $ 23,993     $ 32,935     $ 37,999     $ 38,400     $ 36,140  
Provision for credit losses   443       764       3,998       830       (72 )
Noninterest income   1,269       4,892       5,742       4,873       4,347  
Noninterest expense   37,215       36,433       37,714       37,250       32,195  
Net income before tax   (12,396 )     630       2,029       5,193       8,364  
Provision for income taxes   (3,320 )     384       476       1,200       2,129  
Net (loss) income $ (9,076 )   $ 246     $ 1,553     $ 3,993     $ 6,235  
Preferred stock dividends   644       644       644       644       866  
Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders $ (9,720 )   $ (398 )   $ 909     $ 3,349     $ 5,369  
Basic earnings per common share $ (0.15 )   $ (0.01 )   $ 0.01     $ 0.05     $ 0.09  
Diluted earnings per common share $ (0.15 )   $ (0.01 )   $ 0.01     $ 0.05     $ 0.08  
                                       
Profitability Indicators                                      
Return on average assets (annualized)   -0.64 %     -0.03 %     0.06 %     0.23 %     0.38 %
Return on average equity (annualized)   -19.95 %     -0.86 %     1.60 %     5.32 %     7.06 %
Tax-equivalent net interest margin   1.62 %     2.25 %     2.63 %     2.76 %     2.69 %
Efficiency ratio   147.32 %     96.31 %     86.22 %     86.08 %     79.52 %
                                       
Share Data                                      
Closing share price $ 1.36     $ 2.15     $ 2.83     $ 3.81     $ 5.16  
Book value per common share $ 2.53     $ 2.47     $ 2.42     $ 3.11     $ 3.78  
Price / book value   54.0 %     87.0 %     117.0 %     123.0 %     137.0 %
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding   76,126,478       76,106,537       76,109,691       76,545,952       75,180,067  
Shares outstanding, end of period   63,867,092       63,814,001       63,787,064       63,755,960       63,739,566  
                                       
Capital Ratios                                      
Republic First Bancorp, Inc ("Company")                                      
Total risk based capital   10.42 %     10.62 %                        
Tier one risk based capital   9.67 %     9.89 %                        
CET 1 risk based capital   8.36 %     8.59 %                        
Tier one leveraged capital   5.45 %     5.64 %                        
                                       
Republic First Bank ("Republic")                                      
Total risk based capital   10.19 %     10.34 %                        
Tier one risk based capital   9.43 %     9.61 %                        
CET 1 risk based capital   9.43 %     9.61 %                        
Tier one leveraged capital   5.30 %     5.47 %                        
                                       
Asset Quality Indicators                                      
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) ("NCO"s) $ (8 )   $ (37 )   $ (359 )   $ 3,007     $ 50  
Loans risk-rated special mention   877       881       887       232       234  
Total risk-rated substandard   21,269       22,059       19,347       20,274       18,292  
Total criticized loans $ 22,146     $ 22,940     $ 20,234     $ 20,506     $ 18,526  
                                       
Nonperforming loans ("NPL"s) $ 18,592     $ 17,191     $ 15,450     $ 14,540     $ 12,426  
Other real estate owned ("OREO")   554       875       876       230       360  
Total nonperforming assets ("NPA"s) $ 19,146     $ 18,066     $ 16,326     $ 14,770     $ 12,786  
                                       
Loans 30 to 59 days past due $ 6,160     $ 6,354     $ 11,795     $ 13,602     $ 7,588  
Loans 60 to 89 days past due   123       1,178       3,307       2       2,825  
Loans 90 or more days past due   18,592       17,191       15,450       14,540       12,424  
Total delinquent loans $ 24,875     $ 24,723     $ 30,552     $ 28,144     $ 22,837  
                                       
Delinquent loans to total loans   0.79 %     0.79 %     1.00 %     1.02 %     0.89 %
NCOs to average loans (annualized)   0.00 %     0.00 %     -0.05 %     0.46 %     0.01 %
NPLs to total loans   0.59 %     0.55 %     0.50 %     0.53 %     0.49 %
NPAs to total loans   0.61 %     0.58 %     0.53 %     0.54 %     0.50 %
NPAs to total assets   0.31 %     0.30 %     0.27 %     0.25 %     0.22 %
ACL to NPLs   143 %     152 %     163 %     144 %     186 %
ACL to classified loans   125 %     118 %     131 %     104 %     127 %
ACL to total loans   0.84 %     0.83 %     0.83 %     0.76 %     0.91 %
                                       


Republic First Bancorp, Inc.         
Consolidating Balance Sheet (UNAUDITED)         
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)         
                   
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30, June 30,   March 31,
    2023       2022       2022       2022       2022  
 ASSETS:                  
 Cash and Due From Banks $ 11,778     $ 13,736     $ 15,670     $ 16,423     $ 15,231  
 Interest bearing deposits with banks   141,456       35,431       36,782       69,733       86,226  
      Cash and cash equivalents   153,234       49,167       52,452       86,156       101,457  
 Investment securities AFS, at fair value   899,225       897,980       999,521       1,111,672       1,116,109  
 Investment securities HTM, at amortized cost   1,630,244       1,629,355       1,562,376       1,600,085       1,649,856  
 Equity securities   13       6,019       6,627       6,793       7,888  
 Restricted Stock, at cost   34,327       34,245       21,907       15,528       3,135  
 Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value   2,294       3,590       6,038       5,670       4,653  
 Other loans held for sale   9,412       4,249       4,785       4,759       4,488  
 Loans receivable (net of ACL)   3,112,898       3,106,895       3,035,597       2,729,686       2,534,011  
 Premises and equipment, net   134,553       134,747       130,902       130,498       129,607  
 Other real estate owned, net   554       875       876       230       360  
 Accrued interest receivable   21,275       19,748       18,783       16,381       16,014  
 Operating lease right-of-use asset   70,099       71,453       73,135       75,271       76,454  
 Other assets   88,672       89,996       86,255       72,876       56,433  
 TOTAL ASSETS $ 6,156,800     $ 6,048,319     $ 5,999,254     $ 5,855,605     $ 5,700,465  
                   
 LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:                  
 Liabilities:                  
 Deposits                  
 Demand (Non-interest Bearing) $ 1,210,262     $ 1,289,420     $ 1,418,060     $ 1,425,659     $ 1,404,454  
 Demand (Interest Bearing)   2,344,256       2,469,761       2,497,761       2,294,931       2,352,205  
 Money market and savings   1,066,786       1,149,995       1,217,580       1,342,883       1,363,484  
 Time deposits   256,935       103,787       118,183       149,553       190,093  
 Total deposits   4,878,239       5,012,963       5,251,584       5,213,026       5,310,236  
 Other borrowings   970,000       727,200       442,500       292,500       -  
 Subordinated debt   11,286       11,284       11,282       11,281       11,279  
 Accrued interest payable   1,405       650       401       498       563  
 Operating lease liability   76,071       77,031       79,620       81,700       82,824  
 Other liabilities   23,004       26,442       24,409       23,459       19,827  
 TOTAL LIABILITIES:   5,960,005       5,855,570       5,809,796       5,622,464       5,424,729  
                   
 Preferred Stock   15       15       15       15       15  
 Common Stock   645       643       643       643       643  
 Additional paid in capital   326,955       326,931       326,549       326,031       325,479  
 Retained earnings   9,484       19,203       19,601       18,692       15,343  
 Treasury Stock at cost   (3,725 )     (3,725 )     (3,725 )     (3,725 )     (3,725 )
Stock held by deferred compensation plan   -       -       (183 )     (183 )     (183 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (136,579 )     (150,318 )     (153,442 )     (108,332 )     (61,836 )
 Total Shareholders' Equity   196,795       192,749       189,458       233,141       275,736  
                   
 TOTAL LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: $ 6,156,800     $ 6,048,319     $ 5,999,254     $ 5,855,605     $ 5,700,465  
                   


Republic First Bancorp, Inc.         
Supplemental Balance Sheet Information (UNAUDITED)         
(dollars in thousands, except for share data)         
  As of or For the Three Months Ended
Total loans: March 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022		   June 30,
2022		   March 31,
2022
Commercial real estate $ 895,403     $ 918,545     $ 915,494     $ 827,720     $ 771,549  
Construction and land development   303,549       256,528       226,627       212,436       234,217  
Commercial and industrial   288,920       301,410       303,518       310,783       289,547  
Owner occupied real estate   569,706       565,327       557,496       552,723       534,710  
Consumer and other   86,972       91,186       95,618       81,140       78,374  
Residential mortgage   992,113       996,707       954,679       739,768       590,337  
Paycheck protection program   5,628       6,412       10,787       29,824       63,334  
Total loans receivable   3,142,291       3,136,115       3,064,219       2,754,394       2,562,068  
Deferred costs (fees)   (2,873 )     (3,148 )     (3,367 )     (3,711 )     (4,901 )
Allowance for credit losses   (26,520 )     (26,072 )     (25,255 )     (20,997 )     (23,156 )
Net loans receivable $ 3,112,898     $ 3,106,895     $ 3,035,597     $ 2,729,686     $ 2,534,011  
                   
Non-Performing Loans:                  
Commercial real estate $ 1,304     $ 1,334     $ 600     $ 825     $ 4,493  
Construction and land development   8,961       8,997       9,052       9,128       -  
Commercial and industrial   2,129       1,293       304       305       2,468  
Owner occupied real estate   3,114       2,746       2,759       3,225       3,710  
Consumer and other   1,373       1,383       815       1,044       1,052  
Residential mortgage   287       -       -       -       701  
Paycheck protection program   1,424       1,438       1,920       13       -  
Total non-performing loans $ 18,592     $ 17,191     $ 15,450     $ 14,540     $ 12,424  
                   
Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries):                  
Commercial real estate $ -     $ -     $ (215 )   $ 621     $ -  
Construction and land development   -       -       -       -       -  
Commercial and industrial   -       (29 )     (149 )     2,154       (10 )
Owner occupied real estate   -       -       -       197       (7 )
Consumer and other   (8 )     (8 )     5       35       67  
Residential mortgage   -       -       -       -       -  
Paycheck protection program   -       -       -       -       -  
Total net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (8 )   $ (37 )   $ (359 )   $ 3,007     $ 50  
                   
Investment securities available for sale at fair value                  
U.S. Government agencies $ 16,213     $ 17,021     $ 18,395     $ 20,051     $ 21,536  
Collateralized mortgage obligations   316,538       312,988       321,015       350,776       354,341  
Agency mortgage-backed securities   414,332       413,706       416,022       484,760       495,122  
Municipal securities   48,973       47,523       45,773       48,618       21,837  
Corporate bonds   103,169       106,742       198,316       207,467       223,273  
Total investment securities available for sale, at fair value $ 899,225     $ 897,980     $ 999,521     $ 1,111,672     $ 1,116,109  
                   
Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities available for sale                
U.S. Government agencies $ (1,045 )   $ (1,467 )   $ (1,411 )   $ (939 )   $ (1,483 )
Collateralized mortgage obligations   (59,918 )     (68,291 )     (67,004 )     (45,387 )     (26,475 )
Agency mortgage-backed securities   (82,924 )     (89,973 )     (94,247 )     (67,559 )     (36,899 )
Municipal securities   (2,934 )     (4,498 )     (6,355 )     (3,673 )     (1,417 )
Corporate bonds   (7,481 )     (7,911 )     (34,526 )     (25,366 )     (14,138 )
Total unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities available for sale $ (154,302 )   $ (172,140 )   $ (203,543 )   $ (142,924 )   $ (80,412 )
                   
Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost                  
U.S. Government agencies $ 47,975     $ 50,408     $ 52,788     $ 56,226     $ 61,072  
Collateralized mortgage obligations   363,389       363,733       374,421       385,744       402,478  
Agency mortgage-backed securities   1,122,559       1,126,111       1,135,167       1,158,115       1,186,306  
Municipal securities   6,551       -       -       -       -  
Corporate bonds   89,770       89,103              
Total investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost $ 1,630,244     $ 1,629,355     $ 1,562,376     $ 1,600,085     $ 1,649,856  
                   
Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities held to maturity                
U.S. Government agencies $ (3,608 )   $ (4,417 )   $ (4,764 )   $ (3,012 )   $ (1,631 )
Collateralized mortgage obligations   (58,181 )     (66,232 )     (67,557 )     (36,989 )     (23,898 )
Agency mortgage-backed securities   (196,310 )     (209,762 )     (222,509 )     (160,039 )     (92,916 )
Municipal securities   (16 )     -       -       -       -  
Corporate bonds   4,357       551       -       -       -  
Total unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities held to maturity $ (253,758 )   $ (279,860 )   $ (294,830 )   $ (200,040 )   $ (118,445 )
                   
Deposits                  
Demand – non-interest bearing $ 1,210,262     $ 1,289,420     $ 1,418,060     $ 1,425,659     $ 1,404,454  
Demand – interest bearing   2,344,256       2,469,761       2,497,761       2,294,931       2,352,205  
Money market and savings   1,066,786       1,149,995       1,217,580       1,342,883       1,363,484  
Time Deposits   256,935       103,787       118,183       149,553       190,093  
Total deposits $ 4,878,239     $ 5,012,963     $ 5,251,584     $ 5,213,026     $ 5,310,236  
                   


Republic First Bancorp, Inc.         
Consolidating Income Statement (UNAUDITED)         
(dollars in thousands, except for share data)         
  For the three months ended
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30, June 30,   March 31,
    2023       2022       2022       2022       2022  
Interest income:                  
  Interest and fees on taxable loans $ 35,557     $ 34,060     $ 30,653     $ 26,994     $ 25,657  
  Interest and fees on tax-exempt loans   612       615       605       557       411  
  Interest and dividends on taxable investment securities   14,990       14,730       14,304       14,248       13,197  
  Interest and dividends on tax-exempt investment securities   424       392       392       340       143  
  Interest on federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets   581       143       54       85       40  
    Total interest income   52,164       49,940       46,008       42,224       39,448  
Interest expense                  
  Demand- interest bearing   13,912       9,831       4,798       2,528       2,210  
  Money market and savings   3,643       2,234       845       779       795  
  Time deposits   1,023       119       139       222       246  
  Other borrowings   9,593       4,821       2,227       295       57  
    Total interest expense   28,171       17,005       8,009       3,824       3,308  
Net interest income   23,993       32,935       37,999       38,400       36,140  
  Provision for credit losses   443       764       3,998       830       (72 )
  Net interest income after provision for credit losses   23,550       32,171       34,001       37,570       36,212  
Non-interest income                  
  Loan and servicing fees   176       771       311       694       495  
  Mortgage banking income   211       486       844       888       1,115  
  Gain on sales of SBA loans   190       354       502       684       527  
  Service fees on deposit accounts   3,268       3,473       3,668       3,108       3,467  
  Net (loss) gain on sale or call of investment securities   -       -       (46 )     -       -  
  Other non-interest (loss) income   (2,576 )     (192 )     463       (501 )     (1,257 )
    Total non-interest income   1,269       4,892       5,742       4,873       4,347  
Non-interest expenses:                  
  Salaries and employee benefits   14,973       14,527       16,276       16,349       14,532  
  Occupancy   3,886       3,990       3,982       3,468       3,932  
  Depreciation and amortization   2,524       2,349       2,193       2,149       2,113  
  Legal   3,483       4,672       3,617       6,322       1,004  
  Other real estate owned   450       241       317       (111 )     203  
  Appraisal and other loan expenses   719       693       428       54       333  
  Advertising   202       326       231       233       211  
  Data processing   1,323       2,284       1,574       1,136       2,899  
  Insurance   517       542       179       169       312  
  Professional fees   3,694       1,313       1,875       1,055       965  
  Debit card processing   929       905       991       906       826  
  Regulatory assessments and costs   1,299       1,390       1,101       1,077       1,112  
  Taxes, other   523       (964 )     757       790       524  
  Other operating expenses   2,693       4,165       4,193       3,653       3,229  
    Total non-interest expense   37,215       36,433       37,714       37,250       32,195  
Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes   (12,396 )     630       2,029       5,193       8,364  
Provision (benefit) for income taxes   (3,320 )     384       476       1,200       2,129  
Net (loss) income $ (9,076 )   $ 246     $ 1,553     $ 3,993     $ 6,235  
Preferred stock dividends   644       644       644       644       866  
Net (loss) income available to common shareholders $ (9,720 )   $ (398 )   $ 909     $ 3,349     $ 5,369  
Net (loss) income per share                  
  Basic earnings per common share $ (0.15 )   $ (0.01 )   $ 0.01     $ 0.05     $ 0.09  
  Diluted earnings per common share $ (0.15 )   $ (0.01 )   $ 0.01     $ 0.05     $ 0.08  
                   


Republic First Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheet (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands, except for share data)
  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   March 31, 2022
  Average
Balance		   Interest
Income/
Expense		   Average Rates
Earned/ Paid
(a)		   Average
Balance		   Interest
Income/
Expense		   Average Rates
Earned/ Paid
(a)		   Average
Balance		   Interest
Income/
Expense		   Average Rates
Earned/ Paid
(a)
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets $ 84,228   $ 581   2.80 %   $ 45,580   $ 143   1.26 %   $ 137,533   $ 40   0.12 %
Investment securities and restricted stock   2,763,904     15,503   2.27 %     2,779,268     15,204   2.19 %     2,816,956     13,378   1.93 %
Loans receivable   3,138,633     36,296   4.69 %     3,086,339     34,804   4.52 %     2,516,719     26,177   4.22 %
Total interest-earning assets   5,986,765     52,380   3.55 %     5,911,187     50,151   3.40 %     5,471,208     39,595   2.93 %
Other assets   102,259             92,565             221,835        
Total assets $ 6,089,024           $ 6,003,752           $ 5,693,043        
                                   
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Demand deposits - interest bearing $ 2,486,972   $ 13,912   2.27 %   $ 2,531,899   $ 9,831   1.56 %   $ 2,326,808   $ 2,210   0.39 %
Money market & savings deposits   1,105,981     3,643   1.34 %     1,212,798     2,234   0.74 %     1,365,857     795   0.24 %
Time deposits   175,142     1,023   2.37 %     109,124     119   0.44 %     195,516     246   0.51 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   3,768,095     18,578   2.00 %     3,853,821     12,184   1.27 %     3,888,181     3,251   0.34 %
Other borrowings   771,076     9,593   5.05 %     478,730     4,821   4.04 %     11,938     57   1.94 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 4,539,171   $ 28,171   2.52 %   $ 4,332,551   $ 17,005   1.57 %   $ 3,900,119   $ 3,308   0.34 %
Demand deposits - non-interest bearing $ 1,248,426           $ 1,380,744           $ 1,378,400        
Non interest-bearing other liabilities   106,506             106,010             110,416        
Shareholders' equity   194,921             184,447             304,108        
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,089,024           $ 6,003,752           $ 5,693,043        
Net interest income     $ 24,209           $ 33,146           $ 36,287    
Net interest spread         1.03 %           1.83 %           2.59 %
Net interest margin         1.62 %           2.25 %           2.69 %
                                   
(a) Computed on a fully tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.
                                   

Primary Logo

You just read:

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more