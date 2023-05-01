Submit Release
Statement by CMA president Dr. Alika Lafontaine on National Physicians' Day

OTTAWA, ON, May 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, on behalf of the Canadian Medical Association (CMA), I wish to express gratitude for the dedication and commitment of all my physician colleagues across Canada. Despite many significant challenges in recent years, you continue to show up for your patients and your communities, not only providing care, but also advocating for better health systems.

At the CMA, we believe the best way to show appreciation for the work physicians do is by creating better environments for them to provide care in and improving access for our patients. Today and every day, the CMA is committed to driving meaningful health system reform and we couldn't do that without the physicians who show us the way, advocating for the future of health care.

We know that much work remains ahead of us so we will continue to call for more bold action to transform the practice of medicine. Today, we encourage all Canadians to take a moment to recognize all that our physicians have done and continue to do.

Dr. Alika Lafontaine
President, Canadian Medical Association

About the CMA

The Canadian Medical Association leads a national movement with physicians who believe in a better future of health. Our ambition is a sustainable, accessible health system where patients are partners, a culture of medicine that elevates equity, diversity and wellbeing, and supportive communities where everyone has the chance to be healthy. We drive change through advocacy, giving and knowledge sharing – guided by values of collaboration and inclusion.

SOURCE Canadian Medical Association

