Tim Hortons week-long Smile Cookie campaign begins TODAY, supporting over 600 local charities and community groups across Canada and in the United States

TORONTO, May 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Starting today and through May 7, the iconic Tim Hortons Smile Cookie charitable campaign launches in Tims restaurants across Canada and in the United States.

Every year, the week-long campaign sees Tims guests purchase millions of hand-decorated Smile Cookies and 100 per cent of the proceeds from each cookie are donated to support over 600 local charities and community groups that are handpicked by Tim Hortons restaurant owners.

Guests can support a local charity or community group by purchasing a Smile Cookie for $1.50 plus tax, or by purchasing one of our adorable Smile Cookie personality pins – Zany, Sweetie, Chippy or Grumpy – at participating restaurants for $2 plus tax!

Returning this year to help support the annual campaign are two of Canada's most decorated Olympians and World Champions, Penny Oleksiak and Marie-Philip Poulin.

"Last year's Smile Cookie campaign was so much fun to be a part of, so I am excited to kick off another round of Smile Cookie with Tim Hortons this year," says Penny Oleksiak. "Smile Cookie has meant so much to me over the years, and I can't wait to help make a real difference in so many communities across Canada."

"Each and every Smile Cookie sold helps to support charities and community groups across the country," says Marie-Philip Poulin. "I'm really looking forward to making this year's Smile Cookie campaign the best week possible – let's top last year!"

The first Smile Cookie campaign launched in 1996, originally raising funds for Hamilton Children's Hospital. Since then, the annual charitable campaign has raised a total of more than $92 million across North America for charities and organizations selected every year by Tim Hortons restaurant owners. Recipients include local hospitals, community care organizations, food banks and schools. Last year's campaign raised a record-breaking $15 million!

Taking the top spot selling the most Smile Cookies across Canada in 2022 was the DiTommaso Family in Dunnville, Ont.! Ryan DiTommaso and his team decorated and sold 56,360 Smile Cookies within their community, with funds raised directly supporting the Dunnville Healthcare and Hospital Foundation. With a population of about 6,000 people in Dunnville, that was an average of roughly nine Smile Cookies per person for everyone in the community!

To participate in this year's Smile Cookie campaign, visit your local Tim Hortons restaurant or place an order through the Tim Hortons mobile app for delivery.

For a full list of local charities and community groups benefiting from Tim Hortons annual Smile Cookie campaign, visit www.timhortons.ca/smile-cookie. Guests can also share how they are supporting the annual campaign by using the hashtag #SmileCookie on social media.

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,400 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

