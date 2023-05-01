Submit Release
Good Natured Products Inc. Announces Date for Q1 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call

VANCOUVER, BC, May 1, 2023 /CNW/ - good natured Products Inc. (the "Company" or "good natured®") GDNP GDNPF, a North American leader in plant-based products, announced today that it will report results for the three months ended March 31, 2023 ("Q1 2023") on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

The Company will host a conference call shortly thereafter to discuss the results on May 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM PT. Paul Antoniadis, Chair and Chief Executive Officer and Kerry Biggs, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call.

Conference Call Details:

Date: May 24, 2023 
Time: 11:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM PT 
Toll-Free: 1-888-886-7786 International: +1-416-764-8658 
Conference ID: 07288870
Participants are asked to dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after its completion through to June 7, 2023. The replay will be available by dialing 1-877-674-7070 in North America or +1-416-764-8692 and by using the passcode 288870.

The good natured® corporate profile can be found at:
investor.goodnaturedproducts.com

About good natured Products Inc.

good natured® is passionately pursuing its goal of becoming North America's leading earth-friendly product company by offering the broadest assortment of plant-based products made from rapidly renewable resources instead of fossil fuels. The Company is focused on making it easy and affordable for business owners and consumers to shift away from petroleum to better everyday products® that use more renewable materials, less fossil fuel, and no chemicals of concern.

good natured® offers over 400 products and services through wholesale, direct to business, and retail channels. From plant-based home organization products to certified compostable food containers, bio-based industrial supplies and medical packaging, the Company is focused on making plant-based products more readily accessible to people as a means to create meaningful environmental and social impact.

For more information: goodnaturedproducts.com

On behalf of the Company:
Paul Antoniadis – Executive Chair & CEO
Contact: 1-604-566-8466

Investor Contact:
Spencer Churchill
Investor Relations
1-877-286-0617 ext. 113 
invest@goodnaturedproducts.com 

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibilities for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE good natured Products Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/01/c3528.html

