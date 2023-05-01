LOEWS CORPORATION REPORTS NET INCOME OF $375 MILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2023

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loews Corporation L today released its first quarter 2023 financial results.

First Quarter highlights:

Loews Corporation reported net income of $375 million, or $1.61 per share, in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $322 million, or $1.29 per share, in the first quarter of 2022. The following are the key highlights:

The increase in net income was driven by higher investment returns at the Parent Company and improved results at Loews Hotels & Co.

CNA posted higher net investment income and a record high quarter of underlying underwriting income, partially offset by higher catastrophe losses, unfavorable prior year loss reserve development, and higher investment losses.

Net income at Boardwalk Pipelines was relatively unchanged, as higher revenues were offset by an increase in maintenance costs.

Loews repurchased 8.2 million shares for a total cost of $486 million , which represents nearly 3.5% of its shares outstanding at the beginning of the quarter.

, which represents nearly 3.5% of its shares outstanding at the beginning of the quarter. Book value per share increased to $63.41 at March 31, 2023 , from $60.81 at December 31, 2022 due to repurchases of common shares and operating results during the quarter.

at , from at due to repurchases of common shares and operating results during the quarter. Book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI), increased to $76.84 at March 31, 2023 , from $74.88 at December 31, 2022 .

at , from at . Loews cash and investments balance was $3.1 billion as of March 31, 2023 .

CEO commentary:

"Our subsidiaries performed well this quarter. Loews Hotels produced stellar results and CNA recorded its highest ever quarterly underlying underwriting income."

– James S. Tisch, President and CEO, Loews Corporation

Consolidated highlights:

Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions, except per share data) 2023 2022 (a) Income before net investment losses $ 400 $ 325 Net investment losses:



CNA (25) (3) Net income attributable to Loews Corporation $ 375 $ 322





Net income per share $ 1.61 $ 1.29



March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 (a)







Book value per share $ 63.41

$ 60.81 Book value per share excluding AOCI 76.84

74.88

(a) As of January 1, 2023, Loews Corporation adopted Accounting Standards Update 2018-12, "Financial Services – Insurance (Topic 944): Targeted Improvements to the Accounting for Long-Duration Contracts ("ASU 2018-12"), which was applied retrospectively effective January 1, 2021. Previously reported amounts have been adjusted to reflect application of the new guidance. See pages 4 and 5 of this release for more information.

Three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to 2022

CNA:

Net income attributable to Loews Corporation improved to $268 million from $265 million .

from . Core income increased to $325 million from $298 million .

from . Results include higher net investment income from fixed income securities and limited partnership and common stock investments.

Underwriting results were lower due to higher net catastrophe losses and unfavorable net prior year loss reserve development partially offset by improved underlying underwriting income.

Net income was negatively impacted by higher investment losses driven by sales of fixed income securities.

Property and Casualty combined ratio was 93.9% compared to 91.9% in the prior year period. The underlying combined ratio was 90.8% compared to 91.4% in the prior year period.

Boardwalk:

Net income decreased $5 million to $86 million compared to $91 million .

to compared to . EBITDA decreased $2 million to $256 million compared to $258 million .

to compared to . Net income and EBITDA decreased due to increased repairs and maintenance costs associated with pipeline safety regulatory requirements partially offset by higher revenues from recently completed growth projects, re-contracting at higher rates, and higher utilization-based revenues. Storage and parking and lending revenues also increased.

Loews Hotels:

Net income increased $9 million to $24 million compared to $15 million .

to compared to . Adjusted EBITDA increased $19 million to $86 million compared to $67 million .

to compared to . Revenues increased due to improved occupancy and higher average daily room rates at many hotels.

Higher revenues were partially offset by an increase in operating expenses due to higher demand levels.

Corporate & Other:

Net loss improved $46 million to $3 million from $49 million due to higher net investment income.

Share Repurchases:

On March 31, 2023 , there were 228 million shares of Loews common stock outstanding.

, there were 228 million shares of Loews common stock outstanding. For the three months ended March 31, 2023 , Loews repurchased 8.2 million shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $486 million .

, Loews repurchased 8.2 million shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of . Depending on market conditions, Loews may from time to time purchase shares of its and its subsidiaries' outstanding common stock in the open market, in privately negotiated transactions or otherwise.

Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures

This news release contains financial measures that are not in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management believes some investors may find these measures useful to evaluate our and our subsidiaries' financial performance. CNA utilizes core income, Boardwalk utilizes earnings before interest, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), and Loews Hotels utilizes Adjusted EBITDA. These measures are defined and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures on pages 6 and 7 of this release.

About Loews Corporation

Loews Corporation and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Information

Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions) 2023 2022 Revenues:



CNA Financial (a) $ 3,152 $ 2,885 Boardwalk Pipelines 397 381 Loews Hotels & Co 192 152 Investment income (loss) (b) 42 (16) Total $ 3,783 $ 3,402 Income (Loss) Before Income Tax:



CNA Financial (a) (c) $ 371 $ 355 Boardwalk Pipelines 116 122 Loews Hotels & Co 34 22 Corporate: (d)



Investment income (loss), net 42 (16) Other (44) (44) Total (c) $ 519 $ 439 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Loews Corporation:



CNA Financial (a) (c) $ 268 $ 265 Boardwalk Pipelines 86 91 Loews Hotels & Co 24 15 Corporate: (d)



Investment income (loss), net 33 (13) Other (36) (36) Net income attributable to Loews Corporation (c) $ 375 $ 322





(a) The three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 include net investment losses of $35 million and $11 million ($25 million and $3 million after tax and noncontrolling interests). (b) Includes investment income (loss) from the parent company's cash and investments. (c) The effects of adopting ASU 2018-12 on the Selected Financial Information were as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 As Reported

Effect of Adoption

As Adjusted (In millions)









Income (Loss) Before Income Tax:









CNA Financial $ 378

$ (23)

$ 355 Total 462

(23)

439 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Loews Corporation:









CNA Financial $ 281

$ (16)

$ 265 Total 338

(16)

322





(d) The Corporate segment consists of investment income (loss) from the parent company's cash and investments, interest expense, corporate expenses, and the equity income (loss) of Altium Packaging.

Loews Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Review

Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions, except per share data) 2023 2022 Revenues:



Insurance premiums $ 2,248 $ 2,059 Net investment income 569 432 Investment losses (35) (11) Operating revenues and other 1,001 922 Total 3,783 3,402





Expenses:



Insurance claims and policyholders' benefits (a) 1,653 1,478 Operating expenses and other 1,611 1,485 Total 3,264 2,963





Income before income tax (a) 519 439 Income tax expense (a) (115) (87) Net income (a) 404 352 Amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests (a) (29) (30) Net income attributable to Loews Corporation (a) $ 375 $ 322





Net income per share attributable to Loews Corporation (a) $ 1.61 $ 1.29





Weighted average number of shares 233.62 248.48

(a) The effects of adopting ASU 2018-12 on the Consolidated Financial Review were as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 As Reported

Effect of

Adoption

As Adjusted (In millions)









Insurance claims and policyholders' benefits $ 1,455

$ 23

$ 1,478 Income before income tax 462

(23)

439 Income tax expense (92)

5

(87) Net income 370

(18)

352 Amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests (32)

2

(30) Net income attributable to Loews Corporation 338

(16)

322 Net income per share attributable to Loews Corporation 1.36

(0.07)

1.29

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures and Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures:

CNA Financial Corporation

Core income is calculated by excluding from CNA's net income attributable to Loews Corporation the after-tax effects of investment gains (losses). In addition, core income excludes the effects of noncontrolling interests. The calculation of core income excludes investment gains (losses) because these are generally driven by economic factors that are not necessarily reflective of CNA's primary operations. The following table presents a reconciliation of CNA net income attributable to Loews Corporation to core income:



Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions) 2023 2022 CNA net income attributable to Loews Corporation $ 268 $ 265 Investment losses 28 3 Consolidating adjustments including noncontrolling interests 29 30 Core income $ 325 $ 298

Boardwalk Pipelines

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization. The following table presents a reconciliation of Boardwalk net income attributable to Loews Corporation to EBITDA:



Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions) 2023 2022 Boardwalk net income attributable to Loews Corporation $ 86 $ 91 Interest 39 42 Income tax expense 30 31 Depreciation and amortization 101 94 EBITDA $ 256 $ 258

Loews Hotels & Co

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by excluding from Loews Hotels & Co's EBITDA, state and local government development grants, gains or losses on dispositions, asset impairments, and equity method income and including Loews Hotels & Co's pro rata Adjusted EBITDA of equity method investments. Pro rata Adjusted EBITDA of equity method investments is calculated by applying Loews Hotels & Co's ownership percentage to the underlying equity method investment's components of EBITDA and excluding distributions in excess of basis.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Loews Hotels & Co net income attributable to Loews Corporation to Adjusted EBITDA:



Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions) 2023 2022 Loews Hotels & Co net income attributable to Loews Corporation $ 24 $ 15 Interest 6 4 Income tax expense 10 7 Depreciation and amortization 16 15 EBITDA 56 41 Equity investment adjustments:



Loews Hotels & Co's equity method income (31) (26) Pro rata Adjusted EBITDA of equity method investments 62 53 Consolidating adjustments (1) (1) Adjusted EBITDA $ 86 $ 67

The following table presents a reconciliation of Loews Hotels & Co's equity method income to Pro rata Adjusted EBITDA of equity method investments:



Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions) 2023 2022 Loews Hotels & Co's equity method income $ 31 $ 26 Pro rata share of equity method investments:



Interest 12 9 Income tax expense



Depreciation and amortization 13 12 Distributions in excess of basis 6 5 Consolidation adjustments

1 Pro rata Adjusted EBITDA of equity method investments $ 62 $ 53

