The Chopin Law Firm Welcomes Experienced Trial Attorney Frankie Cannone to Its Growing Team

Frankie Cannone, a seasoned trial attorney, joins The Chopin Law Firm, bolstering their personal injury and hurricane litigation expertise.

NEW ORLEANS, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Chopin Law Firm LLC, a prominent personal injury law firm in New Orleans, is pleased to announce the addition of attorney Frankie Cannone to its team of experienced lawyers. With over 100 years of combined experience and a commitment to providing effective legal solutions for their clients, The Chopin Law Firm welcomes Mr. Cannone's experience and expertise in personal injury and hurricane litigation.

Born and raised in Massachusetts, Mr. Cannone was inspired by his mother, a 25-year career public defender, to pursue a career in law. After graduating from the University of Maryland and earning his Juris Doctor from Tulane University School of Law, Mr. Cannone worked as an assistant district attorney in Massachusetts, handling hundreds of cases and trying over 35 jury trials.

He then moved back to New Orleans, where he began working for a large defense firm representing national and international insurance companies. Now, he focuses his practice on representing victims of serious personal injuries and hurricane litigation.

"Cannone's unique insight into how to handle personal injury cases will be a tremendous asset to our firm," said Justin Chopin of The Chopin Law Firm. "With his experience on both sides of the table, he knows exactly how an insurance company will value a case and what work needs to be done to get them to the table. We are excited to have him on board and to continue providing our clients with the highest level of legal representation."

The Chopin Law Firm takes a comprehensive and practical approach to personal injury law. With years of experience defending personal injury cases, the firm has gained valuable insights into the strategies and methods often used by opposing parties. This allows the firm to effectively champion their clients' rights and tailor solutions to meet each client's unique needs and situation.

The Chopin Law Firm has a record of success, handling cases throughout Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. Rated AV® Preeminent by Martindale-Hubbell®, the firm holds itself to the highest standard of ethics and professionalism while maintaining a genuine care and concern for each individual client.

"We are proud of our firm's reputation for excellence and are confident that Frankie Cannone's addition to our team will only enhance it," said Justin Chopin. "We look forward to continuing to provide the best possible legal representation to our clients."

The Chopin Law Firm is a well-respected personal injury firm in New Orleans, Louisiana, with over 100 years of collective experience. The firm handles a variety of cases beyond personal injury, including property damage and insurance claims, workers' compensation, business and commercial litigation, and business disruption claims.

For more information about The Chopin Law Firm LLC and its team of experienced attorneys, please visit the firm's website at http://www.chopinlawfirm.com.

