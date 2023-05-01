Wazo Appoints New Vice President of Sales for North America

David Snyder joins Wazo part of the company's expansion strategy.

LAS VEGAS, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wazo, the provider of the UCaaS platform designed for MSPs, announces the appointment of David Snyder as Vice President of Sales for North America. In this role, Dave will be responsible for scaling the North America team and business as part of the company's international development strategy.

"Dave's experience in scaling the business and revenue for high growth organizations is a huge asset to Wazo," said Nicolas Marchal, CEO of Wazo. "We have aggressive international expansion plans for 2023 and I'm thrilled to have such a visionary leader join us in consolidating our international footprint."

Dave brings more than 20 years of expertise in managing customer and partner sales strategy and operations in key organizations to his new role at Wazo. Most recently, Dave held the role of Sales Director for Gage Technologies and VOX Network Solutions. He played a crucial role overseeing the development of cloud communications and services, delivering significant customer growth. Prior to these roles, Dave spent seven years at Carousel Industries as Global Account Executive, developing sales for a large range of solutions including AVAYA and Cisco products, services, and solutions. He also contributed to the growth of other key cloud and communication players such as XETA technologies, Avaya, and Cabletron Systems.

"Wazo is in an enviable market position with a modern UCaaS platform that's SMB focused and ready to be implemented and customized through APIs by MSPs," said Dave. "Over 100 partners and 5000 customers already trust Wazo. This is a key asset for our growth in North America." Dave's expertise and strong vision combined with the company's market opportunity is a winning formula for growth and success in this key market. "I look forward to the opportunity to further develop the customer centric strategy and operations for Wazo in the North American markets."

About Wazo:

Wazo is a provider of unified communication solutions built for MSPs. Its all-in-one application includes telephony, video conferencing, and instant messaging. Built on an open and API-first platform, Wazo's solutions integrate communication at the core of its partners' and end-users' information systems and business tools, enabling MSPs to build their specific offerings, get to market faster, and take control of their infrastructure and customer base with a fully customizable, turnkey UC platform.

Founded in Canada, Wazo has helped over 100 MSPs build better communication experiences for 5k+ customers globally.

