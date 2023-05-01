Banking Industry Innovators Donna Cichani and Gaurav Jain Join VALID Systems

Former Chase and Capital One executives to drive expansion of account based decisioning and machine learning solutions

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VALID Systems, a leading account-based decisioning and machine learning model provider that works with banks to improve the customer experience and reduce risk, has added two innovative leaders to help expand its product suite. Donna Cichani, a former executive with JPMorgan Chase & Co., has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Product Management, while Gaurav Jain, a former Senior product Manager at Capital One, has joined as Senior Vice President of Credit and Product Innovation.

Cichani will be responsible for overseeing the enhancement of VALID's solutions, including the company's revolutionary InteliFUNDS offering, which enables instant, risk-free check deposits. She began her career at KPMG before spending three years at Chase as vice president and lead product manager.

"When I saw VALID's amazing technology and how it is revolutionizing banking, I knew that I wanted to be part of this transformative company and help bankers be more successful," Cichani said.

Jain will oversee the alignment of VALID's account-level decisioning and machine-learning capabilities around new-use cases and will identify new solutions, including how to best utilize bank account data for credit-risk decisioning. Jain began his career as a risk analyst intern for Deutsche Bank. Prior to joining VALID, he spent 11 years at Capital One, most recently as head of product marketing and analytics and senior product manager.

"I'm excited to work with such an incredible team whose mission is to help the nation's banks deliver a better customer experience while managing risk," Jain said.

"We are delighted to add two true innovators in the banking industry to our team," said VALID Systems CEO John Templer. "Donna's deep expertise in product management will ensure we continue to provide value to our customers, while Gaurav's experience using advanced technology will keep us on the forefront of banking innovation. I couldn't be happier to welcome them aboard."

About VALID Systems

VALID Systems has been providing risk management solutions for some of the nation's largest financial institutions and other financial service providers for 20 years. The company utilizes behavioral analytics within its supervised machine learning models to provide real-time risk decisions on financial transactions. Its flagship product, InteliFUNDS, enables financial institutions to eliminate risk associated with check deposits while providing their customers with instant access to funds. Read more about VALID Systems at www.validadvantage.com.

