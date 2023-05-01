Li-Cycle to Host First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call/Webcast on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. ("Li-Cycle"or the "Company") LICY, an industry leader in lithium-ion battery (LIB) resource recovery and the leading LIB recycler in North America, today announced that it plans to release its first quarter ended March 31, 2023 financial results prior to market open on Monday, May 15, 2023. Management will review the results and provide a business update during a conference call and audio-only webcast at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day.

Investors may listen to the conference call live via audio-only webcast or through the following dial-in numbers:

A replay of the conference call/webcast will also be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.li-cycle.com.

About Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.

Li-Cycle LICY is on a mission to leverage its innovative Spoke & Hub Technologies™ to provide a customer-centric, end-of-life solution for lithium-ion batteries, while creating a secondary supply of critical battery materials. Lithium-ion rechargeable batteries are increasingly powering our world in automotive, energy storage, consumer electronics, and other industrial and household applications. The world needs improved technology and supply chain innovations to better manage battery manufacturing waste and end-of-life batteries and to meet the rapidly growing demand for critical and scarce battery-grade raw materials through a closed-loop solution. For more information, visit https://li-cycle.com/.

