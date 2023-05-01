Rockwell Medical Announces Global Expansion into the United Arab Emirates

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (the "Company") RMTI, a healthcare company that develops, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes a portfolio of hemodialysis products to dialysis providers worldwide, today announced that the Company expanded its geographic footprint by entering a long-term supply agreement with Global Medical Supply Chain LLC to begin selling Rockwell's hemodialysis concentrates products into the United Arab Emirates.

Rockwell has a large and growing international business and currently sells its hemodialysis concentrates products in various countries throughout North America, South America, Asia and Africa. Specifically, this includes the Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Botswana, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, Namibia, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Puerto Rico, South Africa, Trinidad & Tobago, U.S. Virgin Islands, United States, Vietnam, and now the United Arab Emirates.

Rockwell's international business accounts for approximately 10% of the Company's total revenue. These international partnerships produce favorable economics and diversify the Company's revenue base.

"We are currently distributing our hemodialysis concentrates to 25 countries around the globe. Geographic expansion, domestically and internationally, is a major focus for Rockwell as we work to achieve profitability in 2024, generate $100 million in revenue annually in the next few years, and drive towards becoming the leading global supplier of hemodialysis concentrates," said Mark Strobeck, Ph.D., Rockwell Medical's President and CEO. "Our products have a positive impact on the lives of hemodialysis patients with end-stage kidney disease. We are proud that our global footprint is growing and that the impact of our hemodialysis portfolio continues to be realized by patients worldwide."

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc. RMTI is a healthcare company that develops, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes a portfolio of hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. Rockwell Medical's mission is to provide dialysis clinics and the patients they serve with the highest quality products supported by the best customer service in the industry. Rockwell is focused on innovative, long-term growth strategies that enhance its products, its processes, and its people, enabling the Company to deliver exceptional value to the healthcare system and provide a positive impact on the lives of hemodialysis patients. Hemodialysis is the most common form of end-stage kidney disease treatment and is usually performed at freestanding outpatient dialysis centers, at hospital-based outpatient centers, at skilled nursing facilities, or in a patient's home. Rockwell Medical's products are vital to vulnerable patients with end-stage kidney disease, and the Company is relentless in providing unmatched reliability and customer service. Rockwell Medical is the second largest supplier of acid and bicarbonate concentrates for dialysis patients in the United States and has the vision of becoming the leading global supplier of hemodialysis concentrates. Certified as a Great Place to Work® in 2023, Rockwell Medical is Driven to Deliver Life-Sustaining Dialysis SolutionsTM. For more information, visit www.RockwellMed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as, "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "could," "can," "would," "develop," "plan," "potential," "predict," "forecast," "project," "intend," "look forward to," "remain confident," "are determined," "are on track," "are resolute in our vision," "work to," "drive towards," or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward looking statements. There can be no assurance that Rockwell's hemodialysis business will grow, Rockwell will reach profitability in 2024, Rockwell will achieve $100 million in annual revenue, Rockwell will become the global leader in hemodialysis concentrates, the in-center hemodialysis concentrates market will increase in size or that Rockwell Medical will be able to access the expected market opportunity. While Rockwell Medical believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties (including, without limitation, those set forth in Rockwell Medical's SEC filings), many of which are beyond our control and subject to change. Actual results could be materially different. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to those risks more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as such description may be amended or updated in any future reports we file with the SEC. Rockwell Medical expressly disclaims any obligation to update our forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

