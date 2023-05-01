Pay Employees Faster Without Expensive Paper Checks With Latest ezACH Direct Deposit Software

Newest ezACH direct deposit software gives businesses a way to save money by eliminating paper checks for payroll and vendor checks. Potential customers are encouraged to download and test drive at no cost or obligation at halfpricesoft.com.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the current economy, business owners should consider switching to an automated payment processing software such as ezACH direct deposit. Halfpricesoft.com has updated the innovative application which will save money by eliminating expensive paper checks. With ezACH customers can process unlimited paychecks and vendor payments for an unlimited number of customers with one flat rate of 199.00 per installation (We offer discounts for multi user installations). The application helps businesses pay employees faster and easier at a fraction of the cost. Overall, direct deposit is a convenient, secure, and time-saving way to receive payments, making it a popular option for many individuals and businesses.

"Latest ezACH direct deposit software benefits employers, vendors and employees by eliminating expensive paper checks and paying vendors and employees faster." Says developer, Dr. Ge.

ezAch Deposit Software — Affordable direct paycheck deposit for any business — 30-day trial

ezAch is priced at just $199 per single version installation,(additional cost for network version). To ensure the software meets customers' needs before purchasing, With purchase of a license key, customers can unlock ezAch Deposit Software for unlimited use. The free download and the license key can be found https://www.halfpricesoft.com/NACHA-ACH-direct-deposit-software.asp

Benefits to using ezACH Direct Deposit-

Increased security: Direct deposit will reduce the risk of lost, stolen or damaged checks.

Quicker access to funds: ezACH Direct deposit ensures that funds are available in accounts immediately, giving quicker access to money.

Go Green : Direct deposit eliminates the need for expensive paper checks and reduces the environmental impact of paper waste.

Convenience: With ezACH direct deposit, there is no need to go to the bank or wait for a check to clear. Funds are automatically deposited into your account on a specified date.

Time-saving: Direct deposit saves time for both employers and employees. Employees don't have to go to the bank to deposit paychecks, and employers don't have to spend time preparing and distributing paper checks.

Cost-effective: ezACH is only $199.00 flat rate for a single installation to process unlimited deposits for unlimited companies. (Please check with the bank for the transaction fees that may be charged by the bank). It also saves a great deal of money on paper checks.

No more hassle dealing with banks or paying high cost for paper checks to employees and vendors. To start this test drive of this direct deposit software, visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/NACHA-ACH-direct-deposit-software.asp

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

