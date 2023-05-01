Get 300 Free Spins with Juicy Stakes Casino's new Slot of the Month

Take a look at what's on offer online this week

New month, same old Juicy Stakes Casino! The popular online slot provider is back this May with two super specials – including one for Mr Vegas 2, the brand new Slot of the Month.

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, so they say. But this Sin City sequel is just too good not to shout about.

This glitzy and glamorous new game was only recently added to the Juicy Stakes collection, but it has made an instant impact and now has the prestigious honour of being named Slot of the Month for May.

Not tried out this neon newbie yet? Then now's the time – with 305 Free Spins up for grabs. Between now and the end of the month, simply deposit cash, enter the bonus codes, claim your spins and play. Simple as that.

For 50 Free Spins, deposit $25 or more with the code SCITY50. For 75 spins, it's SCITY75 when you reload $35. SCITY80 – yep, you got it – will earn 80 spins with a $40 deposit. And finally, a $50 top-up alongside the code SCITY100 will bring up the century. One hundred Free Spins for this cool casino slot. What are you waitin' for? Hit the Vegas strip and start spinning!

And it's from the new, we travel to the old. Well, we prefer to call it a classic. The chance to play for a Juicy $2,000 Blackjack Jackpot. This cool cashpot will be shared by players who hit selected events on three top Tangente Blackjack games – Blackjack 21, Double Draw and Perfect Pair.

You'll pick up a $5 bonus for a suited blackjack, $10 for a Small Suite 21 and $25 for a Big Suite 21… all the way up to $500 for a suited Big Suite 21. That's an Ace, two, three, four, five and six of the same suit – the ideal combo certain to leave you feeling flush.

The jackpot is up for grabs between now and 7th May.

John Murphy, manager of Juicy Stakes Casino, said: "Say hello to a new month, a new slot and a truck load of Free Spins. More than 300 for our shiny new slot, Mr Vegas 2. It's made more of a splash than the Bellagio fountains!

"And you can't beat the classics – the Blackjack Jackpot is back, giving Juicy Stakes players the chance to scoop a share of $2,000 during this first week of May. Good luck!"

