GOVERNMENT LAUNCHES FIRST-EVER NATIONAL E-COMMERCE STRATEGY 2022-2027.

The National Government has set a practical roadmap for improving business, policy and regulatory environment for the development of e-commerce and the broader digital economy by launching the country’s first-ever National E-commerce Strategy, NECS, 2022-2027.

The Ministry of Communication and Aviation, MCA, and the Ministry of Commerce, Industries, Labour and Immigration, MCILI, launched the NECS 2022-2027 at the Heritage Park in Honiara last week.

The strategy will enable small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to access new markets regionally and internationally with much ease.

The Strategy includes a clear roadmap for implementation, to improve the lives of Solomon Islanders by creating jobs, increasing economic growth, and enhancing trade across sectors and industries.

Speaking during the launching, MCA Minister Peter Channel Agovaka said a whole-of-government approach will be needed to build a digital economy that works for all Solomon Islanders, including our youths, women and those living in rural areas.

Agovaka said digital connectivity is key to unlocking the potential of e-commerce and digital trade.

“Virtual meetings and new ways of meeting rely on core digital technologies that will play an important role as online commerce emerges in Solomon Islands,” said Agovaka.

Agovaka said main objectives of MCA included facilitating and providing policy environment the promote access and connectivity.

He said the country welcomed the digital transformation with several government services already moving online and a number of business establishments already harnessing e-commerce as part of their business operations.

Agovaka said the Government is working with partners to continue implement projects that will improve and drive digital connectivity across the country.

Also speaking during the event, Minister for Commerce, Industries, Labour and Immigration, MCILI, Frederick Kologeto said his team plans on ensuring that e-commerce and digital trade bring benefits to all Solomon Islanders.

Kologeto said there is an emerging potential with e-commerce to support the growth of Micro, Small and Medium size enterprises, MSME.

He added that e-commerce also has the potential to provide economic opportunities to youths, women and those residing in rural areas.

Both Ministers Kologeto and Agovaka thanked the Australian Government, United Nations Capital Development Fund, UNCDF, donor partners and stakeholders for support towards the NECS 2022-2027.

The implementation of the National E-commerce Strategy will be driven by a dedicated team under the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, Labour and Immigration.

The NECS 2022-2027 was jointly developed by the MCILI and MCA, funded under the Solomon Islands-Australia Partnership, with technical support from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF).

-GCU Press