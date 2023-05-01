Health Minister Hon. Dr Culwick Togamana pays courtesy visit to his counter- part in PNG.

Health Minister Hon. Dr Culwick Togamana ceased the opportunity from his transit in Papua New Guinea (PNG) last week to pay courtesy visit to his counter-part, Honourable Lino Tom, PNG’s Minister for Health.

There he had a brief encounter with Hon. Tom who welcomed Dr Togamana to his office introducing him to his Permanent Secretary and his team before excusing to leave for a last-minute urgent court matter.

The courtesy meeting continued with PNG’s Health Permanent Secretary Dr Osborne Liko. During the meeting, Dr Togamana expressed sincere thank you to PNG’s government for continuous hosting of Solomon Islands students at the various tertiary institutions across PNG stating that many whom have graduated from the various fields of study are now contributing much to the country’s development aspirations.

PNG”s Health Minister Hon. Lino Tom and his Permanent Secretary Dr Osborne Liko greeting and welcoming SI Health Minister Dr Culwick Togamana to their office

“Permanent Secretary, within our health sector, PNG has over the years produced very fine Solomon Islands doctors, pharmacists, medical lab technicians and public health professionals to name a few who continue to serve well the health needs of our people and country”, informed Dr Togamana.

He said that due to COVID-19 a moratorium was placed on sending students overseas for further education. “This has now been lifted therefore please expect the number of Solomon Islands students in the field of medicine and others taking up studies here to increase”.

Courtesy Meeting: Right of Table SI Health Minister Dr Culwick Togamana and Mr. William Soaki, SI Ambassador to PNG with ( left of table) Dr Orsborne Liko PNG Permanent Secretary of Health and his Ministry Advisor.

In his response, Dr Liko said that PNG is very pleased to be hosting Solomon Islands students over the past years while stating that he is very happy to learn that the students are making significant contributions to the country including health and wellbeing of Solomon Islanders.

“PNG is always happy to host our students from the Solomon Islands and we look forward to hosting of many more who wish to further their studies in PNG”, said Dr Liko.

The duo also discussed on areas of mutual interests within the health sector which includes the possibility of an MoU for doctors graduating from PNG universities to be able to practice medicine in Solomon Islands and in PNG after their residency or 2 years graduate training program without any inconveniences and difficulties.

-MHMS Press