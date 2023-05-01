Global Tertiary Amines Market Size Forecasted to Surpass $7.5 Billion Growth by 2030, Exhibit a CAGR of 6.12%

New York, NY, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Tertiary Amines Market By End-User (Agricultural Chemicals, Water Treatment, Cleaning Products, Pharmaceuticals, Textiles & Fibers, Petroleum Industry, Personal Care, And Others), By Application (Biocides, Surfactants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Floatation Agents, Drilling Materials, And Others), By Product (C-16 TA, C-14 TA, C-12 TA, C-10 TA, C-8 TA, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030" in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Tertiary Amines Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 4.65 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 7.5 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.12% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030."

What are Tertiary Amines? How big is the Tertiary Amines Industry?

Report Overview:

The global tertiary amines market size was worth around USD 4.65 Billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 7.5 Billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 6.12% between 2023 and 2030.

Tertiary amines are organic compounds consisting of a nitrogen atom and three aryl or alkyl groups attached to them. These compounds have a wide range of applications owing to their excellent chemical properties. They are used in sectors such as personal care and pharmaceutical while their applications range from acting as chemicals for water treatment to fuel additives.

The tertiary amines industry revolved around the producers and distributors of tertiary amines across the globe. With the growth in the end-user verticals, the demand for tertiary amines has grown multifold in the last few years which has resulted in a further rise in investment toward larger production facilities to meet the surging demand for the versatile compound. During the forecast period, the industry players can expect several growth opportunities but they may have to face certain growth restrictions owing to the changing geo-political situations across the globe.

Global Tertiary Amines Market: Growth Factors

The global tertiary amines market is anticipated to grow owing to the increasing demand from some of the largest end-user verticals such as personal care, cleaning products, and the petroleum industry. Since these compounds are excellent emulsifiers and surfactants, they are extensively used to produce products for personal care such as hair wash items as well as cosmetic products. In addition to this, the growing demand for cleaning or sterilizing products across personal and commercial units along with the hospital sector, the consumption of tertiary amines has soared in the last few years, especially after Covid-19 which has led to higher emphasis on maintaining cleanliness in the surrounding areas. In addition to this, the growing investment toward novel and innovative applications of the compound is expected to drive the industry further. For instance, there are ongoing research studies to understand the performance of tertiary amines as a catalyst in various chemical reactions.

The global tertiary amines industry also deals with several growth restraints and the primary roadblock is the rising concern over the health and environmental impact of excessive use of tertiary amines since they can be toxic to humans and severely impact the ecosystem. Moreover, the increasing competition from alternatives present in the commercial market that provide the same results and at lower prices could lead to the loss of potential customers. Another crucial factor that is likely to impact the tertiary amines industry during the forecast period is the impact of global economic slowdowns witnessed in several countries leading to more businesses operating on limited budgets.

The increasing demand for bio-based products could provide multiple growth opportunities while the limited availability of raw materials to produce bio-based tertiary amines may challenge market growth

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 4.65 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 7.5 billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.12% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Lonza Group, Eastman Chemical Company, Global Amines Company Pte. Ltd., Huntsman Corporation, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Kao Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Albemarle Corporation, Arkema S.A., Balaji Amines Ltd., Volant-Chem Corp., The Dow Chemical Company, Sino-Japan Chemical Co., Ltd., Temix International SRL, Solvay SA, Indo Amines Ltd., Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd., Clariant AG, Penta Manufacturing Company, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc., Toho Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., WeylChem Group of Companies, BASF SE, Jiahua Chemicals Inc., and SACHEM Inc. Key Segment By End-User, By Application, By Product, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Tertiary Amines Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global tertiary amines market is segmented based on end-user, application, product, and region,

Based on end-user, the global market segments are agricultural chemicals, water treatment, cleaning products, pharmaceuticals, textiles & fibers, petroleum industry, personal care, and others. In 2022, the industry witnessed the highest growth in the personal care segment since the sector is one of the largest consumers of tertiary amines. It is used in a wide range of products including skincare and hair care. With the rise in population and the growing expenditure, both by male and female sections of society, on personal grooming, the demand for personal care has reached new heights in recent times. Furthermore, the businesses operating in the sector have amped up the speed of new product launches due to the growing competition in the market. In 2020, L'Oreal's revenue was about USD 35 billion.

Based on application, the global tertiary amines market segments are biocides, surfactants, corrosion inhibitors, floatation agents, drilling material, and others. In 2022, the surfactants segment registered the highest CAGR. The application is mainly driven by the unique properties of the compound in terms of lowering the surface tension between a liquid and a solid or two liquids. This allows them to mix easily and smoothly. Since tertiary amines have both lipophilic and hydrophilic properties, they are ideal choices for surfactants in many end-user verticals. In drilling applications, the compounds are used in the drilling material to suspend cuttings, control pressure, provide lubrication, stabilize exposed rock, and lower the temperature of the object. Triethylamine, one of the most commonly used compounds, has a boiling temperature of 89°C.

Based on product, the global market is segmented into C-16 TA, C-14 TA, C-12 TA, C-10 TA, C-8TA, and others.

The global Tertiary Amines market is segmented as follows:

By End-User

Agricultural Chemicals

Water Treatment

Cleaning Products

Pharmaceuticals

Textiles & Fibers

Petroleum Industry

Personal Care

Others

By Application

Biocides

Surfactants

Corrosion Inhibitors

Floatation Agents

Drilling Materials

Others

By Product

C-16 TA

C-14 TA

C-12 TA

C-10 TA

C-8 TA

Others

Tertiary Amines Market By End-User (Agricultural Chemicals, Water Treatment, Cleaning Products, Pharmaceuticals, Textiles & Fibers, Petroleum Industry, Personal Care, and Others), By Application (Biocides, Surfactants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Floatation Agents, Drilling Materials, and Others), By Product (C-16 TA, C-14 TA, C-12 TA, C-10 TA, C-8 TA, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2023 – 2030

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Tertiary Amines market include -

Lonza Group

Eastman Chemical Company

Global Amines Company Pte. Ltd.

Huntsman Corporation

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Kao Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Albemarle Corporation

Arkema S.A.

Balaji Amines Ltd.

Volant-Chem Corp.

The Dow Chemical Company

Sino-Japan Chemical Co. Ltd.

Temix International SRL

Solvay SA

Indo Amines Ltd.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.

Clariant AG

Penta Manufacturing Company

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc.

Toho Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

WeylChem Group of Companies

BASF SE

Jiahua Chemicals Inc.

SACHEM Inc.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Tertiary Amines market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 6.12% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Tertiary Amines market size was valued at around US$ 4.65 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 7.5 billion by 2030.

The tertiary amines market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing demand in the personal care sector.

Based on product segmentation, C-14 TA was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022.

Based on end-user segmentation, personal care was the leading user in 2022.

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Tertiary Amines industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Tertiary Amines Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Tertiary Amines Industry?

What segments does the Tertiary Amines Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Tertiary Amines Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By End-User, By Application, By Product, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The global tertiary amines market is expected to witness the highest growth in North America during the forecast period with the US emerging as the largest regional shareholder. The growth in the region is primarily due to the increasing use of tertiary amines in the growing drilling activities conducted by the US government and the associated oil & gas companies.

In Europe, the increasing demand for personal care products is a major revenue generator. Countries such as France, the US, and other regions are home to some of the largest personal care and cosmetic giants across the globe. These companies have a large-scale presence in the domestic and international markets and they adopt aggressive product innovation techniques to enter new markets and tap into the unexplored segment.

In Asia-Pacific, China, and India could lead with high CAGR due to the rising investments in the regional petrochemical sectors.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In February 2022, Eastman Chemical Company, an American giant in the industry, announced the successful expansion of its tertiary amine capacity in Belgium and Florida-based manufacturing sites. These units primarily focus on the production of DIMLA 1214. The Belgium facility has enhanced its capacity whereas Florida units have improved their production flow

In November 2022, researchers at the University of Amsterdam published a new finding that discusses a new method for the synthesis of primary, secondary, and tertiary amines that contain two stereogenic centers

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What is tertiary amines?

Which key factors will influence tertiary amines market growth over 2023-2030?

What will be the value of the tertiary amines market during 2023-2030?

What will be the CAGR value of the tertiary amines market during 2023-2030?

Which region will contribute notably towards the tertiary amines market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the tertiary amines market growth?

