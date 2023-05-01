CallTower Expands Global Reach with Zoom (BYOC) Peering Availability in EMEA Region

SOUTH JORDAN, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, an international leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications, contact center and collaboration solutions, expands its global reach by adding Zoom Phone Provider Exchange to its UCaaS solution availability in Austria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Turkey, and the United Kingdom.

Built from Zoom's intuitive platform, CallTower's recently announced Zoom Phone Provider Exchange offering is a fully featured cloud phone system. This flexible BYOC system enables users to retain current PSTN service providers by redirecting existing voice circuits to the Zoom Phone cloud or by implementing a hybrid solution with Zoom Calling Plans. This powerful capability allows customers to enjoy the benefits of Zoom Phone while keeping their existing phone numbers, service provider contracts, and calling rates with the carrier of their choice.

As a current provider of Zoom Phone and cloud-based services in North America, CallTower enhances global workplace productivity by expanding Zoom Phone Provider Exchange into Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

"We are thrilled to be expanding our EMEA footprint," said William Rubio, Chief Revenue Officer. "CallTower's expanded presence positions us to better focus on global customer needs and support our growing network of partners and customers in this new market."

"We are excited to team up with CallTower to provide more customers with the solutions they need to effectively communicate and collaborate across their organizations," said Dion Smith, Head of Channels, EMEA at Zoom.

About CallTower

Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a global cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications, Contact Center and Collaboration solutions provider for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading solutions, including Operator Connect for Microsoft® Teams, Teams Direct Routing, GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Office 365, Cisco® Webex Calling / UCM, Cisco® CCPP, Zoom (BYOC), Zoom Phone, CT Cloud UCaaS and four contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.

For more information contact marketing@calltower.com

Kade Herbert CallTower, Inc. 8003475444 marketing@calltower.com