TAIWAN, May 1 - President Tsai meets former United States National Security Advisor John Bolton

On the morning of May 1, President Tsai Ing-wen met with Ambassador John Bolton, former United States national security advisor, at her official residence. President Tsai said that, as Taiwan stands on the frontline of the defense of democracy, we are not only determined but also well prepared to protect our homeland. Moreover, the president stated that we are willing to deepen cooperation with the US and all other like-minded partners to jointly uphold peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait as well as the values of freedom and democracy.

In remarks, President Tsai welcomed Ambassador Bolton to Taiwan and stated that for many years, the ambassador has steadfastly supported Taiwan and striven to deepen Taiwan-US relations. She noted that as the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided, Ambassador Bolton has made this special visit, demonstrating his high regard for Taiwan.

The president stated that in recent years, as the international landscape has seen considerable changes, we have also faced the threat of authoritarian expansionism. As Taiwan stands on the frontline of the defense of democracy, she said that we are not only determined but also well prepared to protect our homeland, further stating that Taiwan is willing to deepen cooperation with the United States and all other like-minded partners to jointly safeguard peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait as well as the values of freedom and democracy.

Going forward, President Tsai said that we hope to see the continued bolstering of Taiwan-US military and security exchanges and to achieve even more milestones in our economic cooperation. The president emphasized that Taiwan is a force for good that upholds regional peace and stability and safeguards democratic values, and that Taiwan will fulfill its duties and work alongside its global democratic partners to contribute further to the development and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region.