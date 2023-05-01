Tactical Management Acquires New Companies for Portfolio Expansion

Dr. Raphael Nagel, Chairman at Tactical Management

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tactical Management, a leading turnaround investor focused on small and medium-sized companies till $ 100 m revenues p.a. in special situations, has announced the acquisition of several new companies for its portfolio expansion. This move follows Tactical Management's successful track record in turning around struggling businesses and driving long-term growth.

The primary advantage of Tactical Management is its access to the booming market of the Middle East, which has provided significant opportunities for growth and expansion. Tactical Management's unique approach to investing in research and development and opening new markets has set it apart from other investors in the industry.

Unlike other investors, Tactical Management does not rely on cost reduction through employee layoffs. Instead, its focus is on investing in research and development to provide customers with the best possible product. This approach has allowed Tactical Management to deliver long-term value to its clients while maintaining high levels of employee satisfaction and retention.

"Tactical Management is thrilled to announce the acquisition of these new companies for our portfolio expansion," said Dr. Raphael Nagel: Chairman of Tactical Management. "Our unique approach to investment has allowed us to succeed in the competitive market of special situations. We are confident that these new acquisitions will drive long-term growth and create value for our investors."

About Tactical Management

Tactical Management is a turnaround investor focused on small and medium-sized companies to $ 100 m annually in revenue in special situations. With a unique approach to investing in research and development and opening new markets, Tactical Management has delivered long-term value to its clients and investors. For more information, visit www.tacticalmanagement.ae

