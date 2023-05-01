Proclamation – Emergency Medical Services For Children (EMSC) Day – May 24, 2023

WHEREAS, more than 30 million children receive emergency medical care each year due to illness or injury; and

WHEREAS, the needs of children are different than the needs of adults in medical emergencies; and

WHEREAS, in 2022 the Department of Fire and EMS responded to a total of 671 children out of 5, 211 patients; and

WHEREAS, the goal of Emergency Medical Services for Children is to help states and communities prepare for a medical/traumatic emergency involving a child through the provision of properly trained emergency personnel, sufficiently equipped ambulances, pediatric-ready emergency departments, and well-defined pediatric treatment protocols and procedures; and

WHEREAS, Emergency Medical Services for Children relies on its established partnership within the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) community, as well as physicians and nurses who provide pediatric emergency care, to help states and communities reduce child and youth disability and death due to severe illness or injury; and

WHEREAS, Emergency Medical Services for Children, the tens of thousands of EMS providers and acute care professionals it serves, and the more than 25 professional organizations in which its partners are committed to improving the quality of emergency care children receive; and

WHEREAS, it is proper and timely to bring recognition to the value and accomplishments of Emergency Medical Services for Children and the dedicated men and women who work tirelessly to improve the quality of pediatric medical care

NOW, THEREFORE, I, DAVID M. APATANG, Acting Governor of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and Laws of the Commonwealth, do hereby proclaim May 24, 2023 as

EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES FOR CHILDREN (EMSC) DAY

As part of National EMS Week in the CNMI, I urge all our citizens and healthcare professionals serving the pediatric population to celebrate the theme, “Where Emergency Care Begins,” to become familiar with EMSC, its programs, and activities in our Commonwealth and nationally, and to support and participate in educational and outreach programs to increase their knowledge of best pediatric medical care practices.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand on this 1st day of May 2023.

/s/

DAVID M. APATANG

Acting Governor

###