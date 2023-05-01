Global Twist Wrap Packaging Market Size is Anticipated to Acquire $506 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.5% | Packaging Industry Analysis

[199 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Twist Wrap Packaging Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 330 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 506 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 5.5% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Polysack Flexible Packaging Ltd., Sunpack Corporation, Rathna Packaging India Pvt. Ltd., Amcor plc, Manish Packaging Pvt. Ltd., Aim Packaging, Mayur Polyfilms Pvt. Ltd., Webpac Ltd, Esterindustries.com, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Print Home, Catty Corporation, UFlex Limited, R. R. Flexipack Pvt. Ltd, Huhtamaki, Bomarko, Sunflex Laminators, Mondelez International, and Flex Films among others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Twist Wrap Packaging Market By Raw Material (Plastics, Polyethylene, Cellophane, Wax Paper, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Aluminum, And Others), By Application (Confectionery Packaging, Chocolate Bars, Candy, Jelly, Gift Wraps, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Twist Wrap Packaging Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 330 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 506 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Twist Wrap Packaging? How big is the Twist Wrap Packaging Industry?

Report Overview:

The global twist wrap packing market size was valued at USD 330 Billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 506 Billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 5.5% between 2023 and 2030.

Twist wrap packaging is a type of packaging that involves wrapping a product with a flexible material and twisting the ends to create a seal. This type of packaging is commonly used for small confectionery items like chocolates, candies, and chewing gum. Twist wrap packaging offers several advantages, including protection from external factors like moisture and air, as well as a convenient and easy-to-use design for consumers. The packaging is also customizable, allowing for branding and promotional messaging. Twist wrap packaging is an environmentally friendly option, as it can be made from sustainable materials like paper or biodegradable plastics. Overall, twist wrap packaging is a versatile and practical solution for packaging small items, providing both protection and convenience for consumers.

Global Twist Wrap Packaging Market: Growth Factors

The global twist wrap packaging market is driven by several factors, including the growing demand for convenience and easy-to-use packaging solutions, as well as the increasing popularity of small confectionery items like chocolates and candies.

Additionally, the use of sustainable materials in twist wrap packaging has created opportunities for companies to appeal to environmentally-conscious consumers. However, the twist wrap packaging industry also faces challenges, such as the need to balance cost-effectiveness with sustainable practices, and the need to maintain product freshness and quality during transportation and storage. Furthermore, competition from other types of packaging, such as pouches and sachets, is a potential challenge for the twist wrap packaging market. Despite these challenges, the market is expected to continue growing due to its versatility, convenience, and customization options.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 330 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 506 billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.5% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Polysack Flexible Packaging Ltd., Sunpack Corporation, Rathna Packaging India Pvt. Ltd., Amcor plc, Manish Packaging Pvt. Ltd., Aim Packaging, Mayur Polyfilms Pvt. Ltd., Webpac Ltd, Esterindustries.com, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Print Home, Catty Corporation, UFlex Limited, R. R. Flexipack Pvt. Ltd, Huhtamaki, Bomarko, Sunflex Laminators, Mondelez International, and Flex Films among others. Key Segment By Raw Material, By Application, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Twist Wrap Packaging Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global twist wrap packaging market is segmented into raw material, application, and region.

Based on raw material, the market is bifurcated into plastics, polyethylene, cellophane, wax paper, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, aluminum, and others. The plastics segment held the dominating market share in 2022 and is further projected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the various advantages of plastic twist wrap packaging, such as its flexibility, durability, and moisture resistance. Additionally, plastic twist wrap packaging is available in a wide range of colors and designs, making it an attractive option for companies looking to differentiate their products.

However, the use of plastic in packaging has also raised concerns about its impact on the environment. As a result, there is growing demand for sustainable alternatives to traditional plastic packaging. Companies are increasingly exploring the use of biodegradable plastics and other sustainable materials in twist wrap packaging, which may help to mitigate the negative impact of plastic packaging on the environment. Overall, while the plastic segment of the twist wrap packaging market has experienced growth, sustainability concerns are likely to influence future trends in the market.

Based on application, the twist wrap packaging industry is segmented into confectionery packaging, chocolate bars, candy, jelly, gift wraps, and others. The confectionery packaging segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is further anticipated to grow exponentially during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for confectionery products like chocolates, candies, and chewing gum, which require packaging that is attractive, convenient, and protects the product from external factors.

The customization options offered by twist wrap packaging, such as branding and promotional messaging, have also contributed to its popularity in the confectionery industry. Additionally, advancements in packaging technology have enabled companies to use sustainable materials in twist wrap packaging, meeting the growing demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions.

The global Twist Wrap Packaging market is segmented as follows:

By Raw Material

Plastics

Polyethylene

Cellophane

Wax Paper

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Aluminum

Others

By Application

Confectionery Packaging

Chocolate Bars

Candy

Jelly

Gift Wraps

Others

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Twist Wrap Packaging market include -

Polysack Flexible Packaging Ltd.

Sunpack Corporation

Rathna Packaging India Pvt. Ltd.

Amcor plc

Manish Packaging Pvt. Ltd.

Aim Packaging

Mayur Polyfilms Pvt. Ltd.

Webpac Ltd

Esterindustries.com

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Print Home

Catty Corporation

UFlex Limited

R. R. Flexipack Pvt. Ltd

Huhtamaki

Bomarko

Sunflex Laminators

Mondelez International

Flex Films

Among Others.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Twist Wrap Packaging market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 5.5% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Twist Wrap Packaging market size was valued at around US$ 330 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 506 billion by 2030.

The growing food & beverages industry across the globe is expected to propel the twist wrap packaging market growth over the forecast period.

Based on the raw material, the plastics segment is expected to capture the largest market share over the forecast period.

Based on the application, the confectionery packaging segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific region is expected to capture the largest market share over the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Twist Wrap Packaging industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Twist Wrap Packaging Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Twist Wrap Packaging Industry?

What segments does the Twist Wrap Packaging Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Twist Wrap Packaging Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Raw Material, By Application, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The Asia-Pacific region held the dominating twist wrap packaging market share in 2022 and is further predicted to grow remarkably during the forecast period. This can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing demand for confectionery products, the growth of the e-commerce industry, and the increasing adoption of convenience packaging solutions. Additionally, the presence of a large consumer base and the growth of disposable income levels in countries like China and India have contributed to the growth of the market.

Furthermore, the increasing focus on sustainable packaging solutions has led to the development of innovative and eco-friendly twist wrap packaging solutions in the region. Despite challenges such as stringent regulations and the presence of established players, the Asia Pacific twist wrap packaging market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years, driven by the growing demand for sustainable and convenient packaging solutions.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In November 2021, Amcor announced that it had developed a new recyclable twist wrap solution that is suitable for packaging individual chocolate and confectionery products. The twist wrap is made from a combination of paper and a thin layer of aluminum, which can be easily separated during the recycling process. The company claims that its new solution offers the same level of protection and shelf life as traditional twist wraps, while also reducing the environmental impact.

In October 2021, Berry Global launched a new line of sustainable twist wrap films under its Propafilm brand. The films are made from a combination of polypropylene and a high proportion of post-consumer recycled (PCR) content. According to the company, the new films offer excellent machinability and seal strength, as well as improved environmental performance.

In September 2021, Mondi announced that it had developed a new paper-based twist wrap solution that is suitable for packaging a range of confectionery products. The twist wrap is made from a combination of paper and a water-based coating, which provides excellent barrier properties and moisture resistance. The company claims that its new solution offers a more sustainable alternative to traditional twist wraps, while also providing the same level of protection and shelf life.

