St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR (x3)
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4003251
TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 2/21/23 @ 1152 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Moose River Dr., St. Johnsbury, VT
VIOLATION: Violations of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Jack Granger
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 4/30/23 at approximately 2357 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks were advised of a male attempting to break into parked vehicles in the area of Moose River Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT. Troopers responded to the area and made contact with the suspect, Jack Granger (33) of Lyndon, in the parking lot. Investigation revealed Granger was in violation of several court ordered conditions of release. Granger was taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks, where he was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on 6/5/23 at 0830 hours. He was later released to a third party.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 6-5-23 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819