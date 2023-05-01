St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR (x3)

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4003251

TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 2/21/23 @ 1152 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Moose River Dr., St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Violations of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Jack Granger

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 4/30/23 at approximately 2357 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks were advised of a male attempting to break into parked vehicles in the area of Moose River Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT. Troopers responded to the area and made contact with the suspect, Jack Granger (33) of Lyndon, in the parking lot. Investigation revealed Granger was in violation of several court ordered conditions of release. Granger was taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks, where he was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on 6/5/23 at 0830 hours. He was later released to a third party.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 6-5-23 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson

Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819