A Taste of Meghalaya at Pullman New Delhi Aerocity

Tanisha Phanbuh, proud participant in Masterchef India Season 6 will be showcasing a range of Meghalayan dishes at the award-winning Pan-Asian restaurant Honk.NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pullman New Delhi Aerocity is hosting a Tribal Gourmet pop-up showcasing ‘Meghalayan cuisine’ from May 5th to May 14th, 2023. Tanisha Phanbuh, a self-taught North Eastern Food Connoisseur, proud participant in Masterchef India Season 6 and the Founder and Director of Tribal Gourmet, a platform showcasing the North East’s gastronomical delights will be showcasing a range of Meghalayan re-imagined gourmet dishes at the award-winning Pan-Asian restaurant Honk.
Speaking on the occasion, Tanisha Phanbuh says, "The North-Eastern cuisine of India is full of undiscovered fresh and vibrant flavours. Being born amongst the vibrant flavours of Meghalaya, I intend to carry the essence of the Northeast and aim to spread the aroma to the metropolitan cities through these pop-ups. It is my conscious effort to start a conversation around the delicacies of Meghalaya, and I feel that by joining hands with Pullman New Delhi Aerocity, I can bring them to the spotlight, making it a mainstream gourmet delight for its patrons".
In the past, Tanisha has successfully executed multiple food pop-ups at places like "The Olive, Whisky Samba, Cocktails and Dreams Speakeasy, and The Meghalayan Age," all of which have been well received by people. Pullman New Delhi Aerocity invites all its patrons to savour the flavours of this cuisine with Tanisha, Director of Tribal Gourmet, and raise a toast to north-eastern flavours.
When - 5th to 14th May’ 2023 [7 PM Onwards]
Where - Honk, Pullman New Delhi Aerocity
