Cosmetic Dentistry Center NYC Announces Sharp Rise in Virtual Porcelain Veneers Consultation

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Founder and medical director of the Midtown, Manhattan based Cosmetic Dentistry Center NYC, Pia Lieb, announced today that the bespoke cosmetic dentistry practice has observed a considerable rise in the number of individuals requesting both virtual and in-person porcelain veneers consultations. Porcelain veneers are favored amongst both celebrities and Manhattanites and are widely held as the cosmetic dentist's "gold standard" procedure for smile makeovers.

Dr. Lieb notes, "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have spent the last three years in extreme seclusion. Our NYC dental office has seen a substantial increase in the number of customers seeking porcelain veneers as society continues its return to normalcy. We are delighted to offer the broader New York metro area the best cosmetic dental services as one of Manhattan's top porcelain veneers providers, which is why we offer complimentary virtual porcelain veneers consultations."

Due to widespread isolation and the inability to interact in-person at work, people spent a substantial amount of time video conferencing with coworkers and other employees. Patients looking to get porcelain veneers want the ideal post-pandemic smile. This era is often referred to as the Zoom Boom, which was highlighted by the COVID-19 lockdown.

Porcelain veneers are also favored over other materials due to its well-known durability. According to a study performed by the National Institute of Health, "Porcelain veneers show excellent aesthetic results and predictable longevity of the treatment, while composite veneers can be considered as a good conservative option, but with less durability."

Dr. Lieb's plethora of media accolades run the gamut: Dr. Pia Lieb has been heralded as the "Model Dentist" by Fashion Wire Daily, the "Tooth Fairy" by New York Magazine, and "The Smile Boutique in the Dentist's Office" by The New York Times. Dr. Pia's work has appeared on the covers of national magazines, and her expertise has been showcased on network television shows, including regular appearances on TLC's popular reality make-over series, "10 Years Younger."

The "Dr. Pia Method" is an artistic and technological approach that designs the ideal smile directly on patients' teeth without filing the natural tooth. Dr. Pia specializes in creating healthy, youthful, and confident smiles, customized to each patient. The best in class cosmetic dentist, Dr. Pia Lieb, of the Cosmetic Dentistry Center NYC is one of the most recognized cosmetic dentists in Manhattan (and the world) and practices cosmetic, prosthetic, general dentistry, and reconstructive dentistry in her state-of-the-art private practice in Midtown, Manhattan, NYC.

