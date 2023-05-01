Flash News: OKX Shark Fin Debuts New Weekly Listing, Adds FIL, DOT and ARB to Dual Investment

/EIN News/ -- VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the week of May 1, 2023.

OKX Debuts New Weekly Listing on SharkFin

OKX is proud to announce the launch of its weekly listing on Shark Fin . The subscription period for this listing starts on May 4 at 12:00 (UTC) and ends on May 5 at 12:00 (UTC).

Shark Fin is OKX’s principal-protected product that gives users the ability to gain USDT in any market condition.

OKX Adds FIL, DOT and ARB to Dual Investment

OKX has welcomed three new additions - Filecoin (FIL), Polkadot (DOT) and Arbitrum (ARB) - to the Dual Investment ecosystem. With these new additions, users now have more ways to interact with the OKX ecosystem and choose from a wider range of Dual Investment options.

Dual Investment is an advanced product that allows users to maximize their profits by choosing a major crypto pair to trade, such as BTC - USDT. By subscribing to a Dual Investment product, users can buy or sell an options contract and receive returns in either of the cryptocurrencies - depending on their target price.

For more information, please visit the Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is the second biggest global crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for investors and professional traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

Beyond OKX’s exchange, the OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.