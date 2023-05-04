The MX Speedster: Miata MX-5 'Speedster' Launched by Xenex Motorsports at The Amelia

MX Speedster Street Shot MX Speedster Dashboard MX Speedster Helmet Fairing & Side Logos

“A speedster is a simple yet powerful car meant for speed, adventure, and especially fun”

Xenex transforms the popular Mazda Miata into a modern-day, high-performance, wind-in-your-face Speedster.” — Kim Petersen

KALISPELL, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Xenex Motorsports LLC revealed their new 'MX Speedster' at the 2023 28th Annual Amelia Concours d’Elegance. This much anticipated Mazda Miata MX-5 based sports car is the first in a series of models from Xenex that draw inspiration from the most evocative and minimalistic sports cars of the 1950s and ‘60s, such as the Porsche 550 Spyder and 356 Speedster.

The ultralight roofless and windowless MX Speedster was displayed at The Amelia’s ‘Cars & Caffeine’ event, where the cars are “the best you’ll find anywhere,” according to Sports Car Digest. This curated group of only 350 vehicles selected from across the country shared the same field as the Concours event the following day. Of the 350 cars invited by the Amelia organizers, only 22 were chosen by Autoweek Magazine as their ‘favorites’ of the show – and Xenex’s MX Speedster was one of them. The svelte and classic looks of the MX Speedster were a crowd favorite and was featured on Autoweek’s website.

Background:

The purest, wildest, most extreme sportscars have always been speedsters. Stripped-down – with little or no windshield or weather protection – speedsters were dedicated to the sheer pleasure of driving. However, true and affordable speedsters have been scarce in the past decades, so in 2021 Xenex commissioned acclaimed car designer Kasim Tlibekov and the design studio Tlibekua to develop a speedster re-body-kit for Mazda’s Miata MX-5 – the best-selling sports car of all time. The result is the MX Speedster.

The MX Speedster was designed to transform the Miata NA into an uncompromising ultralight sports car offering a quick and exhilarating wind-in-the-face experience. While the Miata is one of the finest all-around sportscar ever made – the MX Speedster takes that performance and fun to the next level. Beginning with a stock Miata (the NA model built from 1989 to 1997), the MX Speedster sheds almost 250 pounds from the stock NA's weight. Xenex then provides a classic yet modern and slippery speedster body-kit with optional track-ready accessories such as suspension upgrades, 17-inch sport wheels and tires, competition brakes and exhaust, and a variety of engine power enhancements.

The Company:

The MX Speedster rebody kit and accessories are sold exclusively by Montana-based Xenex Motorsports LLC – a spinoff from Pathfinder Motorsports LLC – with offices in Florida and Arizona. Xenex’s CEO, Alan Petersen, said at today's announcement, "After a significant investment of time, effort, and funding we are proud to announce the MX Speedster – the purest and most exciting sports car to hit America's streets in decades. We believe that this very affordable, high-quality, and easy-to-assemble speedster kit will provide unbeatable performance and thrills to the legions of speedster enthusiasts."

When asked about the cost for a standard MX Speedster body kit, Petersen said that the full body kit will sell for an introductory price of $8,750. And further savings can be made by selling unneeded components from the donor NA Miata. “The MX Speedster is remarkably affordable considering the value of the parts removed from your donor Miata: the front fenders, rear trunk lid, bumpers, windshield, side windows, and the soft & hard tops all can be sold, substantially reducing the build cost.” Orders are now being taken via the Xenex website: www.XENEX.us.

During the Amelia Island event Xenex announced that their Miata-based MX Speedster is the first in a series of Speedster conversion body kits planned for production.

Media:

Three MX Speedster demo cars have been produced – with power ranging from 145 to 400+ horsepower – and will be made available to the motoring press and their test drivers and journalists beginning next month. Initial media reaction to the MX Speedster has been very positive:

"The Ultimate Miata Project Car" HotCars

"Pure and wild" Motor Trend Magazine

"Gorgeous" TopSpeed

"Wicked" CarScoops

For More Information:

Xenex Motorsports LLC

www.XENEX.us

Sales Contact:

Alan Petersen: (321) 544-2320

Press Contact:

Kim Petersen: (954) 415-8800