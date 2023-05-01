Global E-Prescribing Market to Reach USD 11.73 Billion by 2032, Growing at a Rapid CAGR of 23%

Reports And Data

The global E-prescribing market size is expected to reach USD 11.73 Billion in 2032, and register a rapid revenue CAGR of 23% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global E-Prescribing Market reached a size of USD 1.82 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow to USD 11.73 Billion by 2032, at a rapid revenue CAGR of 23% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the need to reduce pharmaceutical errors, an increasing number of government programs promoting e-prescribing systems, and the rising implementation of Healthcare Information Technology (HCIT).

The demand for e-prescribing systems is rising due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and prescriptions. E-prescribing systems can reduce pharmaceutical errors, enhance patient outcomes, and provide a safe and easy way to transfer prescriptions to pharmacies. Moreover, the need to improve the effectiveness of the healthcare system as a whole, and the growing demand for remote patient monitoring solutions, are also expected to boost market growth.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/3006

Governments worldwide are supporting e-prescribing systems to save healthcare costs and reduce prescription errors. The federal government of the United States has made electronic prescribing mandatory for controlled medications, and other countries have followed suit. Similarly, the European Commission has introduced a plan for eHealth to provide better healthcare services to its inhabitants and promote e-prescribing platforms. The adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHRs) by healthcare organizations is driving the use of e-prescribing systems, as they can seamlessly transfer prescription data, eliminate the need for paper-based prescriptions, reduce errors, and improve patient outcomes.

Segments Covered in the Report:

The global medication management system market is segmented by component type into software, hardware, and services. The software segment is expected to dominate the market due to the growing demand for efficient and cost-effective medication management solutions. The software segment includes standalone software, integrated software, and mobile applications that help healthcare providers manage medication orders, inventory, and patient data. The hardware segment includes automated dispensing cabinets, barcode scanners, and other hardware devices that are used to manage medication dispensing and administration. The services segment includes consulting, training, and support services that help healthcare providers implement and use medication management systems effectively.

In terms of end-use, the medication management system market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and others. The hospital segment is expected to dominate the market due to the large number of patients and the need for efficient medication management systems. The clinics segment is expected to grow at a faster rate due to the increasing number of outpatient visits and the need for personalized medication management solutions. The pharmacies segment is also expected to grow at a significant rate due to the increasing demand for medication adherence and patient safety.

North America is expected to dominate the global medication management system market due to the high adoption rate of advanced healthcare technologies and the presence of a large number of healthcare providers. Europe is expected to be the second-largest market due to the increasing focus on patient safety and the growing demand for medication management systems. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to the increasing healthcare expenditure and the growing demand for advanced healthcare technologies.

Strategic Development:

In 2021, Cerner Corporation acquired Kantar Health, a provider of data, analytics, and real-world evidence solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Cerner's aim is to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs by enhancing its data analysis and population health management capabilities.

Athenahealth, Inc. launched the Athena One E-Prescribing Suite in 2020, which includes various features such as electronic prior authorization, medication history review, and clinical decision support. The suite is designed to streamline the prescription process, reduce medication errors, and improve medication adherence.

Epic Systems Corporation introduced Share Everywhere, a new feature for its E-prescribing platform in 2020. This feature allows patients to share their prescription information with any healthcare provider who has access to their electronic health record. The goal is to improve communication and coordination between healthcare providers and ensure that patients receive the appropriate care.

All scripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. acquired ZappRx, Inc. in 2020, a digital health company that specializes in streamlining the prescription process for specialty medications. The acquisition aims to improve patient outcomes and enhance Allscripts' capabilities in specialty medication management.

Practice Fusion, Inc. launched the Practice Fusion ePrescribe platform in 2020, a new E-prescribing tool that provides real-time information about a patient's medications and potential drug interactions. The platform is designed to improve medication safety and reduce errors.

Access Full Report Description with Research Methodology and Table of Content @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/e-prescribing-market

Competitive Landscape:

The E-prescribing market is highly competitive, with players focusing on developing advanced technologies and expanding their market presence through partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions. Cerner Corporation is a major player in the market, providing EHR systems and E-prescribing solutions to healthcare providers. Athenahealth, Inc. is another significant player, offering cloud-based EHR and E-prescribing solutions for healthcare organizations. Epic Systems Corporation is a leading provider of EHR systems and E-prescribing solutions, with a strong focus on interoperability and patient safety.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. is a major player in the E-prescribing market, providing software solutions for medication management and E-prescribing. Practice Fusion, Inc. is a cloud-based EHR provider that offers integrated E-prescribing solutions. NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC is another significant player, providing EHR and E-prescribing solutions for healthcare organizations. Surescripts is a health information network that facilitates E-prescribing and medication management between healthcare providers and pharmacies.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3006

DrFirst, Inc. is a provider of medication management and E-prescribing solutions for healthcare organizations. Medical Information Technology, Inc. (MEDITECH) is a provider of EHR and E-prescribing solutions for hospitals and healthcare systems. Change Healthcare is a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions, including E-prescribing and medication management solutions.

Browse More Reports:

HCIT Consulting Services Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/hcit-consulting-services-market

Disposable Nursing Pad Market- https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/disposable-nursing-pad-market

Nitrile Medical Gloves Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/nitrile-medical-gloves-market

Dental Gypsum Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/dental-gypsum-market

Microbiology Culture Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/microbiology-culture-market