Dr. Bertha Baum Continues Partnership With Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

Skin expert from Miami/Fort Lauderdale, Dr. Bertha Baum, continues her partnership with Haute Beauty Network, now in her third year.

MIAMI , May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Bertha Baum is a recognized board-certified dermatologist who provides her patients with the most current and advanced care for all conditions that affect the skin, hair, and nails. Throughout her career, Dr. Baum has built a reputation as a top cosmetic dermatologist by providing leading-edge treatments, dedicated and personalized patient care, and excellent aesthetic results. Dr. Baum is often asked to share her expertise with the English and Spanish-speaking media in regard to the latest advancements in skincare technologies. She has collaborated in several publications, in world re-known dermatological journals and books with her research. Dr. Baum is proud to treat patients of all ages and skin types and has experience in cosmetic, general, surgical, and pediatric dermatology.

Dr. Baum is originally from Cali Colombia and is a proud alumna of the University of Miami Summa Cum Laude, attended advanced courses at Harvard University before receiving her medical degree from Nova Southeastern University. Upon graduation, Dr. Baum completed her internship at Westchester Hospital, as well as a residency in Dermatology at the Larkin Community Hospital, where she served as Chief Resident. She is married with three kids and enjoys spending time with her family and traveling.

Learn more about Dr. Bertha Baum by visiting: https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/member/dr-bertha-baum/

