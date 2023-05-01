Dr. Ralph Garramone Continues Partnership With Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

Body expert from Fort Myers, Dr. Ralph Garramone, continues his partnership with Haute Beauty Network, now in his fourth year.

FORT MYERS, Fla., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Ralph R. Garramone, a Board-certified plastic surgeon, has been recognized as the leading plastic surgeon in Southwest Florida. Dr. Garramone has been voted Best Plastic Surgeon & Best Breast Cosmetic Surgeon for six consecutive years and has been selected as one of Castle Connolly America's Top Doctors for eleven years in a row.

Dr. Garramone has been a valued member of the Fort Myers medical community since 2000, providing exceptional aesthetic care to his patients. His team of medical and patient professionals has established Garramone Plastic Surgery as the center of excellence in the greater Fort Myers community. The facility is state-of-the-art, including a fully accredited in-house surgery center and the broadest range of advanced aesthetic medical equipment available.

Dr. Garramone is a Diplomat of the American Board of Plastic Surgery and a board-certified member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. He is also a member of the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, a fellow of the American College of Surgeons, a member of the American Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association, and a member of the American Medical Association. Locally, he is a member of the Lee County Medical Society, Florida Medical Association, and the Florida Society of Plastic Surgeons.

Dr. Garramone earned dual bachelor's degrees in English and Biology from Bucknell University in 1983, graduating cum laude. He then earned his medical degree from New York Medical College in 1987. Dr. Garramone completed a six-year residency in general surgery at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine/Hartford Hospital in 1993, where he received the Murray-Helig Award for Excellence in Research and was named the Outstanding Surgical Resident. He continued his plastic surgery residency requirements at Brown University/Rhode Island Hospital from 1993 to 1995, serving on the surgical faculty at Brown University while at Rhode Island Hospital.

Dr. Garramone furthered his education by earning fellowships in craniofacial surgery at Primary Children's Hospital Medical Center in Salt Lake City, UT, and in hand surgery at the Institute for Reconstructive Plastic Surgery, New York University Medical Center. In 1997, Dr. Garramone entered private practice in Salt Lake City, UT, where he served as co-director of the Craniofacial Fellowship Program at Primary Children's Medical Center and was a member of the clinical faculty at the University of Utah School of Medicine in the Division of Plastic Surgery.

Dr. Garramone and his team take exceptional pride and care in understanding and meeting all of their patient's needs and desires. They are best known for providing natural and glamorous surgical and non-surgical results for the face, breast, and body. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit http://www.garramone.com or call 239-482-1900.

Learn more about Dr. Ralph Garramone by visiting: https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/member/dr-ralph-garramone/

ABOUT HAUTE BEAUTY NETWORK:

Haute Beauty is affiliated with the luxury lifestyle publication Haute Living. As a section of Haute Living magazine, Haute Beauty covers the latest advancements in beauty and wellness, providing readers with expert advice on aesthetic and reconstructive treatments through its network of acclaimed doctors and beauty experts.

For more about Haute Beauty, visit https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/

Media Contact

Brooke Klaiman, Haute Beauty by Haute Living, 5612122126, brooke@hauteliving.com

SOURCE Haute Beauty by Haute Living