In A World Of Sobering Challenges, Families Need A Strong Foundation

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Long-serving Senator with more than a decade of service in the California State Legislature, Mike Morrell, becomes a debuting author in a title that speaks for itself - The Road to Restoring the Family: Leaving an Inheritance to Our Children's Children ($23.99, paperback, 9781662875038; $9.99, e-book, 9781662875052; audiobook, 9781662875069).

Morrell closely follows the advice of King Solomon in seeking to leave an inheritance to his descendants; through his book, he provides much more than just money or the material! As you absorb the wisdom of each chapter, you'll find that he helps his readers build a foundation of strong families - on faith: the kind

that will see them through any storm that might come their way.

As Morrell puts it, "today, we face an abundance of sobering challenges - and anxiety runs deep! King Solomon said: 'a good man leaves an inheritance to his children's children'. The Road to Restoring the Family lays out sound solutions in manners spiritually, morally, educationally, financially, and politically through my best and earnest take that addresses families of our Nation…alongside my very own children."

Mike Morrell is a husband, father, grandfather, lifelong Californian, and a dedicated follower of Jesus Christ. He has a BA in Business from the University of La Verne, a long record of experience as a businessowner, and served on both the California State Assembly and State Senate, as well as the Board of Arizona Christian University.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. The Road to Restoring the Family is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

