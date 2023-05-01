Cell Isolation Market Set to Reach USD 18.96 Billion by 2032, Driven by Demand for Cell-based Therapeutics

Reports And Data

The global cell isolation market size is expected to reach USD 18.96 billion in 2032 and register at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Cell Isolation Market, valued at USD 5.83 billion in 2022, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period, reaching USD 18.96 billion by 2032. The demand for cell isolation products is driven by the increasing prevalence of illnesses like cancer, cardiovascular disease, and neurological disorders, as well as rising demand for cell-based therapies. Government financing for scientific research, especially for stem cells and cancer research, is another key factor driving market growth.

Technological advancements, such as Magnetic-activated Cell Sorting (MACS), Fluorescence-Activated Cell Sorting (FACS), and microfluidic cell sorting, are also contributing to the expansion of the market. However, the high cost of cell separation products, a shortage of skilled personnel, and ethical concerns surrounding embryonic stem cells, may impede the market's revenue growth.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/2237

Segments Covered in the Report:

In the field of life sciences, the demand for cell culture products is increasing rapidly. These products have enabled researchers to understand complex biological processes, study diseases and develop therapies. The market for cell culture products is categorized by product type, cell type, and application outlook.

The first category of cell culture products is based on product type outlook, which includes reagents and kits, instruments, and consumables. Reagents and kits are essential tools for cell culture research and are used to prepare cell culture media, isolate DNA, RNA, and proteins, and perform assays. Instruments are used for cell culture and analysis, including incubators, microscopes, and flow cytometers. Consumables, such as cell culture plates, flasks, and pipettes, are essential for cell culture experiments.

The second category of cell culture products is based on cell type outlook, which includes human cells and animal cells. Human cells are widely used in cell culture research, including cancer research, drug development, and regenerative medicine. Animal cells are used for toxicology testing, vaccine production, and virus isolation.

The third category of cell culture products is based on application outlook, which includes biomolecule isolation, cancer research, stem cell research, tissue regeneration, and regenerative medicine, among others. Biomolecule isolation involves the extraction and purification of DNA, RNA, and proteins from cells for use in various applications. Cancer research uses cell culture to understand the molecular mechanisms of cancer and develop therapies. Stem cell research aims to develop therapies for a wide range of diseases using stem cells. Tissue regeneration and regenerative medicine use cell culture to create tissues and organs for transplantation and develop regenerative therapies for diseases.

Strategic Development:

The year 2021 saw Thermo Fisher Scientific announcing its intention to acquire PPD, Inc. for approximately $21.4 billion. PPD is a major provider of clinical research and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors. This acquisition is expected to enhance Thermo Fisher's capabilities in the clinical research field while giving its clients access to a broader range of services.

Beckman Coulter collaborated with Apostle, Inc., a digital health company, in 2020 to create a blood cell analysis platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI). The platform was designed to provide faster and more accurate blood test results, ultimately improving patient outcomes.

Miltenyi Biotec is set to launch the CliniMACS Prodigy X in 2020, which is a completely automated system for gene transfer and cell isolation. This device makes the process of isolating and genetically modifying cells for clinical use easy and effective.

Bio-Rad Laboratories introduced the S3e Cell Sorter, a high-speed automated device for cell sorting, in 2020. The device is designed to provide rapid and precise cell isolation for a variety of scientific applications.

STEMCELL Technologies revealed in 2020 that it had acquired FIDELIS GmbH, a provider of tools and materials for cell isolation and analysis. This acquisition is expected to enhance STEMCELL's capabilities in the cell separation sector while giving its clients access to a broader range of goods and services.

Access Full Report Description with Research Methodology and Table of Content @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cell-isolation-market

Competitive Landscape:

The market for cell culture products is highly competitive, with several major companies operating in the space. These companies include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Miltenyi Biotec GmbH, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., STEMCELL Technologies, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, GE Healthcare, Merck KGaA, Terumo BCT, Inc., Danaher Corporation, and Cell Separation Technologies, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. is one of the leading companies in the cell culture market, offering a wide range of products and services for cell culture research. The company's product portfolio includes reagents and kits, instruments, and consumables for cell culture research, as well as contract research services.

Beckman Coulter, Inc. is another major player in the cell culture market, offering a range of instruments and software for cell analysis and cell culture. The company's products are widely used in the life sciences and clinical research industries. Miltenyi Biotech GmbH is a German-based company that specializes in cell separation and analysis. The company's products include reagents, instruments, and software for cell separation, as well as contract research services.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2237

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. is a global leader in life science research, offering a wide range of products and services for cell culture research, including reagents and kits, instruments, and software. STEMCELL Technologies, Inc. is a Canadian-based company that offers a wide range of products and services for cell culture research, including reagents and kits, instruments, and software.

Becton, Dickinson and Company is a global medical technology company that offers a range of products for cell culture research, including cell culture media, reagents, and instruments. GE Healthcare is a global leader in life science research, offering a range of products and services for cell culture research, including reagents and kits, instruments, and software. Merck KGaA is a German-based company that offers a range of products and services for cell culture research, including reagents and kits, instruments, and software.

Browse More Reports:

HCIT Consulting Services Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/hcit-consulting-services-market

Disposable Nursing Pad Market- https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/disposable-nursing-pad-market

Nitrile Medical Gloves Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/nitrile-medical-gloves-market

Dental Gypsum Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/dental-gypsum-market

Microbiology Culture Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/microbiology-culture-market