Celebrating 30 years of SPREP in the Cook Islands

Reflecting upon our past to help build our future was a key message amplified at a special event commemorating the thirtieth anniversary of the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP) in the Cook Islands.

The celebration event hosted in partnership by the Cook Islands Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Environment Service and SPREP paid tribute to people and partners throughout our Pacific region who helped uplift the organisation to where it is today.

SREP is the premier inter-governmental regional environment organisation of our Pacific. It is charged with protecting and managing the environment and natural resources of our island region. Following a period of expansion and long deliberations, SPREP left the Pacific Community (SPC) in Noumea in 1992 and relocated to Samoa. It achieved autonomy as an independent inter-governmental organisation with the signing of the SPREP Agreement in Apia on 16 June 1993.

Upon the establishment of SPREP, a clear signal was shared with the global community of the deep commitment from the Pacific Islands to the management of the environment within the context of sustainable development.

The first SPREP offices were located at Vaitele, Samoa, with a staff of 37 employees from around the Pacific region, under the leadership of Dr Vili Fuavao of Tonga. It has since grown to employ close to 150 staff, with offices in Fiji, Republic of the Marshall Islands, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu.

“As we look back over the past 30 years, we can be proud of the progress that has been made in protecting our environment and promoting sustainable development. SPREP has played a critical role in this progress, and we are grateful for their continued partnership and support,” said Hon Albert Nicholas, Minister of Environment Services of the Cook Islands.

“I would like to congratulate SPREP on this milestone anniversary. We look forward to many more years of partnership and collaboration in our shared mission to protect our environment and promote sustainable development in the Pacific region.”

Across the 30 years of SPREP, a close partnership has been formed with the Cook Islands working closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Environment Service, Meteorological Services, Climate Change Cook Islands and Infrastructure Cook Islands.

The impact of this partnership has been felt across the Cook Islands over the years through a number of different actions including the climate-proofing of coastal infrastructure in Mangaia, removal of asbestos and gladding roofing from government buildings on Rarotonga, Aitutaki, Mangaia, Mauke and Atiu as well as the provision of a waste incinerator in Aitutaki.

SPREP has also contributed to the fabric, economy and capacity of the Cook Islands by supporting the Cook Islands National Environment Service in areas of conservation area management, environment monitoring and governance, environmental impact assessment, reporting against multi-lateral environments, marine protected areas, invasive species, waste management and pollution control, climate change, environmental education, environmental information collection and dissemination, communications and media, information technology and more recently a national workshop on Other Effective Area-Based Conservation Measure held in January this year.

“We stand on the shoulders of many that have gone before us and paved the way to where SPREP is today. It is the legacy of the work of many that have taken us this far,” said Mr Sefanaia Nawadra the Director General of SPREP.

“The responsibility is now on us all to take SPREP forward, together. This is my personal promise and our promise to you that all, we will grow your legacy and continue to make you proud for our Pacific.”

Prior to its establishment as an independent body SPREP previously operated as a joint initiative of SPC, South Pacific Bureau for Economic Cooperation (SPEC), the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) and the UN Environment, eventually functioning as a component of UNEP’s Regional Seas Programme.

Mr Tamarii Tutangata of the Cook Islands was a former Director of SPREP in 1997 – 2003 who came after Dr Vili Fuavao. Now residing in the Cook Islands Mr Tutangata reflected upon the achievements made by SPREP over the many years giving a behind-the-scenes insight into how the SPREP building came about.

“The journey of the work of SPREP is so much longer than 30 years, its work began while it was a programme within SPC, and we learnt that we needed our own organisation that addresses our environmental concerns directly,” said Mr Tutangata.

“And thus, after much discussion, it was agreed that there would be an independent autonomous organisation specifically for our environment. Having witnessed the growth of SPREP over the years, I am proud to say that our Pacific made the right move in this. So much has been achieved for our region, through this organisation.”

“We also saw how partnerships worked for the Pacific, our new SPREP office funded by many started with a conversation between Sir Geoffrey Henry and John Howard, which prompted Australia to help start funding the buildings that we now know as the SPREP campus in Apia.”

A time of many milestones across our Pacific Islands' history, there is much to celebrate. Samoa has commemorated 60 years of independence, SPREP celebrating its 30th birthday, SPC its 75th anniversary and USP its 55th anniversary.

These pivotal moments across the Pacific Islands are ones to be acknowledged by us all.

“We should celebrate as a region, those accomplishments were hard fought by those who came before us and as much as we celebrate tonight, I think the more important consideration is what is going to be our contribution as current environmental warriors, officials, Ministers,” said Ms Tepaeru Herrmann, special envoy of the Cook Islands for the Pacific Islands Forum and the Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration.

“What will they say about our contribution in 30 years’ time? Let’s focus our efforts there.”

The SPREP30 celebrations in the Cook Islands saw 100 people come together from across the Pacific Islands who were present for regional events hosted by SPREP on Rarotonga. The celebration also brought together members of the Cook Islands Government, Diplomatic Corp, Opposition, NGOs, former staff of SPREP and many others that have worked with the organisation.

There are four programmes within SPREP that meet the needs of our Pacific Islands under the Strategic Plan 2017 – 2026, these are Climate Change Resilience, Environmental Monitoring and Governance, Island and Ocean Ecosystems, and Waste Management and Pollution Control.

SPREP has 21 Pacific Island member countries and territories those being American Samoa, Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, French Polynesia, Guam, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, New Caledonia, Niue, Northern Marianas, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tokelau, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu and Wallis and Futuna, and five developed countries those being Australia, France, New Zealand, United Kingdom and United States of America, with direct interests in the region.

The SPREP 30 Cocktail was hosted on 26 April 2023 at the Edgewater Resort.