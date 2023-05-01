H.K. Designs & Hari Krishna Exports Guinness World Record-Setting Ring to Dazzle Visitors at GemGenève Show Switzerland

Guinness World Record-Setting Ring to Dazzle Visitors at GemGenève Show in Switzerland Guinness World Record-Setting Ring at GemGenève Show in Switzerland Guinness World Record Ring by HK Exports at GemGenève Show, Switzerland

Hari Krishna Exports created Guinness World Record for the "Most Diamonds Set in One Ring" will be displayed at the upcoming GemGenève Show in Switzerland.

SURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- H.K. Designs and Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. have created history by setting a new Guinness World Record for the "Most Diamonds Set in One Ring." The Ring, which boasts an astonishing 50,907 diamonds, will be displayed at the upcoming GemGenève Show in Switzerland.

The Ring, named Eutierria, is a testament to the company's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and artistic excellence. It was crafted over nine months from recycled materials, including recycled 18kt gold and diamonds repurposed from customer returns.

Inspired by a sunflower's vibrant and beautiful design, the Ring comprises four layers of petals, the shank, two diamond discs, and a butterfly. The meticulous crafting process involved hand-setting each diamond by a team of expert craftsmen, making it an exquisite and unique piece of art.

The Ring's total diamond weight is 130.19 carats, and its final gold weight is 460.55 grams. It has been certified and valued by the International Gemological Institute (IGI) and has a retail value of $785,645.

The Ring's creators have been dedicated to environmental causes and sustainability initiatives. To demonstrate their commitment, they have pledged to plant one tree for every diamond set in the Ring. This commitment highlights their goal to support climate action and contribute to a sustainable future.

Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder & Managing Director of Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd., said, “I am deeply grateful for the recognition from Guinness World Records. It is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication at Hari Krishna Exports and H.K. Designs. We are proud to showcase our commitment to sustainability and artistic excellence through the Eutierria Ring, and we hope to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation in the jewelry industry."

During the GemGenève Show, visitors will have the opportunity to witness the record-breaking Eutierria ring firsthand. This exquisite piece of jewelry showcases the expertise and creativity of H.K. Designs and Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. in crafting unique and sustainable jewelry designs.

Don't miss your chance to see the Guinness World Record-Setting Ring by H.K. Designs and Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. on display at the GemGenève Show Booth #D42 from 11th to 14th May 2023.

In addition to the mesmerizing Ring, visitors to the GemGenève Show will also have the opportunity to witness the exclusive and dazzling diamond collection brought by Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. These stunning pieces feature exquisite designs and layouts that are sure to leave visitors in awe. Don't miss the chance to experience the beauty of these exclusive diamonds firsthand.

Photo link:

https://drive.google.com/drive/u/2/folders/1A5okgrDu5N2C7IvVZuWlnSO81SEVyoNp

H.K. Designs is a manufacturer and exporter of diamond studded jewelry and part of the Hari Krishna Group, one of the world's top manufacturers of diamonds. The jewelry operations began in 2005, and the company has been supplying diamond jewelry to all major retailers and wholesalers worldwide.

