Ankylosing Spondylitis Drugs Market to Reach USD 13.33 Billion by 2032 at 7% CAGR, Driven Rising Awareness of Biologics

The global ankylosing spondylitis drugs market size was USD 7.25 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 13.33 Billion in 2032

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market for drugs used in the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis drugs market was valued at USD 7.25 billion in 2022, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period, reaching USD 13.33 billion by 2032. The prevalence of ankylosing spondylitis is increasing worldwide, resulting in an elevated demand for safe and effective treatment options. This demand is being driven by a greater awareness of the disease and the need for more effective treatments. Men are more commonly diagnosed with the disease than women, and it is most frequently seen in individuals between the ages of 20 and 40.

Revenue growth of the market is being fueled by the development of biologic medicines, which have been proven to be effective in treating the symptoms of ankylosing spondylitis. Biologics, such as TNF inhibitors, IL-17 inhibitors, and IL-23 inhibitors, target specific molecules involved in the inflammatory response, resulting in reduced inflammation and pain. The increasing focus on precision medicine and tailored therapy is also driving revenue growth by enabling healthcare providers to develop more customized treatment strategies based on the underlying causes of the disease.

However, the high cost of biologic medications can be a barrier for many patients, which could restrain the market's revenue growth. Furthermore, the creation of biosimilar medications and rising competition in the industry are other factors that could hamper revenue growth to some extent. Nonetheless, increased patient awareness of the disease, the rising demand for safe and effective treatments, and the advocacy of patient groups and organizations are expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the ankylosing spondylitis drugs market.

Segments Covered in the Report

The global ankylosing spondylitis drugs market is segmented based on drug class outlook, route of administration outlook, and regional outlook.

In terms of drug class outlook, the market is further classified into nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), tumor necrosis factor inhibitors (TNF inhibitors), interleukin inhibitors, and others. TNF inhibitors are among the most frequently used drugs for treating ankylosing spondylitis. These medications work by blocking the action of tumor necrosis factor, a molecule that contributes to the inflammatory response. Interleukin inhibitors, on the other hand, target interleukins, which are also involved in the inflammatory response. The use of biologics has revolutionized the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis by providing more targeted and effective therapies.

Based on route of administration outlook, the ankylosing spondylitis drugs market is segmented into oral, injectable, and others. Injectable medications are the most commonly used drugs for treating ankylosing spondylitis. They can be administered by healthcare professionals or self-administered by patients at home. Some biologic medications are only available as injections, while others can be taken orally.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are the largest markets for ankylosing spondylitis drugs due to the high prevalence of the disease in these regions. The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by increasing awareness of the disease and improving healthcare infrastructure in the region. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are also expected to witness growth, as healthcare spending and infrastructure improve in these regions.

In conclusion, the ankylosing spondylitis drugs market is segmented based on drug class outlook, route of administration outlook, and regional outlook. The use of biologics has revolutionized the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, and the market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by increasing awareness of the disease and the development of more effective and targeted therapies

Strategic development:

Novartis International AG achieved a significant milestone in its strategic development in 2021, with the FDA approving its drug Cosentyx (secukinumab) for the treatment of active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA). This approval is in addition to the drug's previous approval for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis (AS). By expanding the market potential of Cosentyx, Novartis was able to enhance its position in the Ankylosing Spondylitis Drugs Market.

Similarly, in 2020, UCB S.A. received FDA approval for its drug Cimzia (certolizumab pegol) for the treatment of non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA). The approval increased the market potential of the drug, enabling UCB S.A. to strengthen its position in the Ankylosing Spondylitis Drugs Market.

In 2019, Eli Lilly and Company announced that it received FDA approval for its drug Taltz (ixekizumab) for the treatment of active ankylosing spondylitis (AS). This approval expanded the market potential of the drug and helped Eli Lilly and Company to consolidate its position in the Ankylosing Spondylitis Drugs Market.

Competitive Landscape:

The market for ankylosing spondylitis drugs is highly competitive, with numerous companies vying for a share of the revenue. Among the major players in the market are AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Janssen Biotech, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Novartis International AG, Pfizer Inc., and UCB S.A.

These companies are constantly engaged in strategic initiatives, such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches, to expand their market share and strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in 2021, Novartis International AG received FDA approval for its drug Cosentyx (secukinumab) for the treatment of active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA). This approval helped the company to strengthen its position in the ankylosing spondylitis drugs market. Similarly, in 2019, Eli Lilly and Company received FDA approval for its drug Taltz (ixekizumab) for the treatment of active ankylosing spondylitis (AS). This approval expanded the market potential of the drug and helped the company to strengthen its position in the market.

The increasing prevalence of ankylosing spondylitis, along with the rising demand for safe and effective treatment options, is expected to further intensify the competition among the major players in the market. Moreover, the development of biologic medicines and the increasing focus on precision medicine are also expected to fuel the competition in the market. Overall, the market for ankylosing spondylitis drugs is likely to witness intense competition among the major players in the coming years.

In conclusion, the global ankylosing spondylitis drugs market is highly competitive, with a few major players dominating the market. These companies are actively involved in developing new technologies and products, investing in research and development, and engaging in strategic partnerships and collaborations to maintain their market share and drive revenue growth.

