CENTRAL GUADALCANAL CONSTITUENCY INVESTS OVER 300K IN CDF TO DEVELOP ITS HUMAN RESOURCES

Central Guadalcanal Constituency (CGC) has invested a total of $369,414.00 to support the development of its human resources this year.

As part of the financial support, the Constituency Development Officer (CDO) Philip Naisa presented three cheques for the amount to the constituency school fee Coordinator, Joe Frazer on Wednesday 26th April 2023 in Honiara to cater for the completion of tuition fees for students undertaking studies at various institution in the country.

Speaking at a brief ceremony in Honiara to hand over the school fee cheques, Mr Naisa said that the support was part of an ongoing commitment of the constituency office under the virtuous leadership of the Member of Parliament Honourable Peter Shannel Agovaka towards human resource development of his constituency.

“Education is one of our top development priorities therefore, our MP has invested a lot of resources in this sector with the desire and commitment to contribute to the development of human resources in our constituency and the country as a whole,” Naisa said.

He added that CGC under the leadership of Hon. Agovaka, will continue to provide support to this sector to guarantee students excel in their education.

Meanwhile, Fee Coordinator, Fazer said these funding allocations are specifically for tuition fees adding payment will be made directly to respective institutions.

“Total of $212,219 will go for the Solomon Islands National University (SINU) full-time students, $28,610 for the University Preparatory College students under SINU, $17,854, for USP Solomon Islands student’s tuition fees and High schools $110,731 while the remaining will go for tuition fees for those undertaking studies at Rural Training Centres and Bible Schools,” Mr Frazer stated.

Mr Frazer said that this is not the first time for Hon. Agovaka to provide support in this way as it has been always his (MP) ongoing commitment to support his constituency human resources development since taking up the leadership role.

“Our MP continues to prioritize development of its constituency human resources by supporting them through the education grant and the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) allocations. Therefore, we would like to thank him for his commitment and tremendous support towards this very important course,” Frazer said.

This year, CGC office funded 50 full-time students taking up studies at SINU, 8 students under the SINU Upgrade Program, 8 students at USPSI Campus and 77 students doing Forms 4 – Forms 7 in various secondary schools.

The constituency office also provides funding support for a few Bible Schools and Rural Training Centres students.

Honourable Peter Shannel Agovaka who is the Minster for the Ministry of Communication and Aviation is the current MP for Central Guadalcanal Constituency.

– MRD Press