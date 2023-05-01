Unifor Local 4304 members to strike at Grand River Transit

WATERLOO, ON, April 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 4304 members working at Grand River Transit (GRT) are preparing to begin strike action at midnight after rejecting the tentative agreement negotiated with the transit service on April 29, 2023.

"It's clear the employer has not met the expectations of transit workers," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "Local 4304 members provide key services for the region and expect wages and benefits to keep pace with economic growth."

At 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on May 1 transit workers across the Region of Waterloo will be on strike.

No bargaining meetings with the employer are currently scheduled.

Local 4304 represents more than 650 transit operators and nearly 90 Skilled Trades and support workers. Local 4304 took legal strike action in January 2020 before ratifying the current collective agreement.

