Rt 125 in area of Maiden Road Closed- Ription

Route 125 at Maiden Road in the Town of Ripton is closed due to a motor vehicle accident. Vermont State Police, Fire Department and Green Mountain Power are on scene. Motorist are requested to seek other routes. It is unknown how long the road will be closed for.
