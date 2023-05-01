Submit Release
News Search

There were 227 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,774 in the last 365 days.

RE: Rt 125 in area of Maiden Road Closed- Ription

Westbound lane is open

 

From: Moore, Roderick via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Sunday, April 30, 2023 10:54 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Rt 125 in area of Maiden Road Closed- Ription

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

Route 125 at Maiden Road in the Town of Ripton is closed due to a motor vehicle accident. Vermont State Police, Fire Department and Green Mountain Power are on scene. Motorist are requested to seek other routes.  It is unknown how long the road will be closed for.

 

 

 

VSP New Haven

802 -388-4919

You just read:

RE: Rt 125 in area of Maiden Road Closed- Ription

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more