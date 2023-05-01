Immunomodulators Market to Reach USD 235.6 Billion by 2032, Driven by Increasing Prevalence of Autoimmune Diseases

Reports And Data

The global immunomodulators market size was USD 125.4 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 235.6 Billion by 2032

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global immunomodulators market was valued at USD 125.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow to USD 235.6 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases and the demand for biologics.

Furthermore, public awareness about the benefits of immunomodulators in treating various disorders is driving the revenue growth of the market.

Autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis, lupus, and rheumatoid arthritis are increasing globally. According to the American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association (AARDA), over 50 million Americans are affected by autoimmune diseases, and the incidence is increasing. Immunomodulators control the immune system and reduce symptoms of autoimmune diseases, making them increasingly necessary.

Biologics, which are drugs made from living cells or tissues, are in high demand in the market. They are used to treat autoimmune diseases and cancer, among other diseases. Immunomodulators are an important class of biologics and are expected to experience a surge in demand due to the rising use of biologics in healthcare.

Moreover, the market revenue growth is also driven by the increasing public awareness of the benefits of immunomodulators in treating various diseases. Immunomodulators are used to control the immune system and treat cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases. They have been found to enhance patient outcomes and lower medical expenses.

The development of new immunomodulators is another factor expected to drive market revenue growth. Manufacturers are constantly developing new immunomodulators with enhanced efficacy and safety characteristics. For instance, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized a new immunomodulator in 2021 for the treatment of psoriasis, a skin condition caused by chronic autoimmune diseases.

However, the high cost of immunomodulators and strict regulatory standards for their clearance could restrain market revenue growth.

Immunomodulators are expensive medications, making their high cost a significant obstacle to their commercialization. Furthermore, the regulatory standards for immunomodulator approval are strict, leading to delays in the approval process.

Segments Covered in the Report

The global immunotherapy market has been segmented into different categories based on the type of treatment, application, and region. The type outlook includes immunosuppressants, immunostimulants, and others. Immunosuppressants, which suppress the immune system's activity, are used to prevent organ rejection after transplantation and to treat autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis. Immunostimulants, on the other hand, stimulate the immune system and are used to treat cancer, chronic viral infections, and immunodeficiency disorders.

The application outlook covers oncology, infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, and others. Immunotherapy has emerged as a promising treatment option for various types of cancers such as melanoma, lung cancer, and bladder cancer. Additionally, immunotherapy is used to treat infectious diseases such as hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and human papillomavirus (HPV). Autoimmune diseases such as lupus and Crohn's disease can also be treated with immunotherapy.

Geographically, the global immunotherapy market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The regional outlook covers countries such as the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, BENELUX, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Turkey. North America dominates the market owing to the presence of major pharmaceutical companies, high healthcare expenditure, and increasing prevalence of cancer.

Europe is the second-largest market for immunotherapy due to the presence of established healthcare infrastructure and increasing R&D activities. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period due to increasing healthcare expenditure, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing awareness about immunotherapy. The Latin America and Middle East & Africa regions are expected to witness moderate growth due to limited healthcare infrastructure and low awareness about immunotherapy.

Strategic development:

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced a partnership with Vedanta Biosciences in 2021 to develop and market microbiome-derived immunomodulators for treating cancer, combining their respective expertise in oncology and microbiome research to create innovative immunomodulators for cancer therapy.

In 2021, the FDA authorized Novartis's new immunomodulatory drug, Leqvio, which is designed to lower cholesterol levels in patients with specific genetic conditions, providing a new treatment option for those who are unable to control their cholesterol levels using current therapies.

Pfizer and BioNTech successfully developed a highly effective COVID-19 vaccine in 2020 using messenger RNA technology. The vaccine has received emergency use authorization in several countries worldwide.

Sanofi announced a strategic partnership with Kymera Therapeutics in 2020 to create new immunomodulatory drugs for treating immune-inflammatory disorders, merging Sanofi's drug development expertise with Kymera's protein degradation proficiency to design innovative drugs that target the underlying mechanisms of immune-inflammatory diseases.

In 2020, F. Hoffmann-La Roche successfully completed a phase III clinical trial for Satralizumab, its new immunomodulatory drug designed to treat neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, a rare autoimmune disorder affecting the central nervous system.

Competitive Landscape:

The global pharmaceutical industry is highly competitive, with many major players vying for market share. Among the top pharmaceutical companies, AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis International AG, Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi S.A. are some of the most prominent players.

AbbVie is known for its blockbuster drug, Humira, which is used to treat autoimmune diseases. Amgen is a biotechnology company that focuses on developing drugs for oncology, hematology, and inflammation. Bristol-Myers Squibb is a leading player in the oncology market, with a strong focus on immuno-oncology. F. Hoffmann-La Roche is a major player in the oncology and immunology markets, with a strong presence in the biologics space.

GlaxoSmithKline is a pharmaceutical company that focuses on developing drugs for infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, and oncology. Johnson & Johnson is a diversified healthcare company that has a strong presence in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and consumer healthcare markets. Merck & Co. is a global pharmaceutical company that focuses on developing drugs for oncology, vaccines, and infectious diseases. Novartis is a leading player in the oncology and ophthalmology markets, with a strong focus on innovation. Pfizer is a global pharmaceutical company that develops drugs for oncology, inflammation, and rare diseases. Sanofi is a global healthcare company that focuses on developing drugs for diabetes, oncology, and rare diseases.

In order to maintain their competitive edge, these companies are constantly investing in research and development to develop new and innovative drugs. They are also focused on expanding their geographic presence, especially in emerging markets. In addition, many of these companies are exploring strategic partnerships and acquisitions to strengthen their portfolios and gain access to new markets. With the global pharmaceutical market expected to continue to grow, competition among these players is likely to intensify in the coming years.

In conclusion, the global immunomodulators market is highly competitive, with a few major players dominating the market. These companies are actively involved in developing new technologies and products, investing in research and development, and engaging in strategic partnerships and collaborations to maintain their market share and drive revenue growth.

