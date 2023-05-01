Surgical Robot Market register a Rapid Revenue 19% CAGR, Driven by Minimally Invasive Procedures Technological Advances

Reports And Data

The surgical robot market size was USD 5 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 19 % during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, the Global Surgical Robot Market was valued at USD 5 Billion and is predicted to have a rapid revenue CAGR of 19% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, the prevalence of chronic diseases, and technological advancements in surgical robots. The popularity of minimally invasive procedures is increasing due to their benefits such as shorter recovery times, fewer incisions, and less post-operative pain. Rising chronic diseases, including cancer, neurological conditions, and cardiovascular ailments, have led to a higher need for robotic operations. The market is also driven by the development of new and improved surgical robots resulting from advancements in technology, such as 3D printing and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Surgical robots are gaining popularity in hospitals due to their increased accuracy, adaptability, and simplicity. They also lower the possibility of human error and increase the accuracy of surgical procedures. The demand for surgical robots is rising in emerging nations due to increasing financial investments in healthcare facilities and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, aging population, and healthcare costs.

However, the high cost of surgical robots and the shortage of qualified personnel to operate them are factors that may restrain market revenue growth. The limited availability of surgical robots in poorer nations may also hinder market revenue growth.

In orthopedics, surgical robots are used in knee, hip, spine, and other procedures. Knee replacement surgery is one of the most common surgical procedures carried out using surgical robots. The use of surgical robots in knee surgery provides accurate positioning of the implant, resulting in a faster recovery time and reduced complications. Hip replacement surgery is also being performed using surgical robots as they provide increased precision in implant placement. Spinal surgeries are also being performed using surgical robots, allowing for higher accuracy, minimal invasiveness, and reduced recovery time.

In neurology, surgical robots are primarily used for brain and spine surgeries. With the use of surgical robots, neurosurgeons can perform surgeries with increased precision, resulting in minimal damage to surrounding tissues and organs. Additionally, surgical robots are capable of performing surgeries in hard-to-reach areas of the brain, which would otherwise be impossible to perform without causing significant damage.

In urology, surgical robots are used in procedures such as prostatectomy, nephrectomy, and cystectomy. Surgical robots provide enhanced visualization, control, and dexterity, which make them an ideal tool for performing these procedures. With the use of surgical robots, the recovery time for patients is significantly reduced, and the risk of complications is minimized. In gynecology, surgical robots are used in procedures such as hysterectomy, myomectomy, and sacrocolpopexy. The use of surgical robots in gynecological procedures provides increased accuracy and control for surgeons, resulting in minimal damage to surrounding tissues and organs. Additionally, the recovery time for patients is significantly reduced when surgical robots are used in these procedures.

Medtronic plc acquired Digital Surgery, a UK-based company that creates AI-driven surgical software, on February 17th, 2020. This acquisition is anticipated to improve Medtronic's abilities in minimally invasive surgery and promote better patient outcomes.

On September 4th, 2019, Stryker Corporation announced its acquisition of Mobius Imaging and Cardan Robotics, two businesses that specialize in developing advanced imaging technology and robotics-assisted surgery. This acquisition is set to bolster Stryker's capabilities in robotic-assisted surgery and provide healthcare professionals with a comprehensive solution.

Johnson & Johnson revealed on February 13th, 2019, that it had acquired Auris Health, Inc., a firm that creates robotic-assisted diagnostic and therapeutic technologies. This acquisition is projected to improve Johnson & Johnson's capabilities in minimally invasive surgery and provide healthcare professionals with cutting-edge solutions.

The global surgical robots market is highly competitive, with major companies employing various strategies to gain a larger market share. The report on the global surgical robots market includes a list of major companies that are active in the industry. These companies are Intuitive Surgical, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, TransEnterix, Renishaw, Johnson & Johnson, Accuray Incorporated, and Auris Health.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is the largest player in the surgical robots market, with its flagship product, da Vinci Surgical System, being the most widely used surgical robot in the world. Stryker Corporation is another major player in the market, with a strong presence in orthopedics and neurology. Medtronic plc is a leading player in the neurology segment, while Smith & Nephew plc is a major player in orthopedics.

Other notable companies in the market include Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., which is a leading player in the orthopedics segment, and TransEnterix, Inc., which is a newer player in the market that is focused on providing surgical robots for laparoscopic surgeries. Renishaw plc is another company that is focused on providing surgical robots for neurosurgery.

In conclusion, the global surgical robots market is highly competitive, with major players continuously developing, testing, and introducing more effective products. The market is expected to continue to grow rapidly, and companies that are able to innovate and provide effective solutions are likely to be successful in this dynamic industry.

