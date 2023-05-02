Plant & Equipment Launches Weekly Live Auctions with Low Buyer Fees

P&E Auctions will auction off a Caterpillar 330D2 excavator in May 2023.

P&E Auctions, a new division of Plant & Equipment, will hold 7-day auctions of heavy equipment sold through PlantAndEquipment.com's online platform.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Plant & Equipment, a leading online marketplace for buying and selling heavy equipment, announced the launch of the first online-only auction for heavy equipment and machinery in the MENA region. The new service will be provided by P&E Auctions, a division of Plant & Equipment, to enable all moves of heavy equipment and machinery sold through PlantAndEquipment.com's online platform.

PlantAndEquipment.com's live auctions will feature a wide variety of heavy equipment from various categories, including construction, agriculture, and mining. All auction lots are inspected and verified by the P&E Auctions team to ensure they meet high standards of quality and reliability.

"We are thrilled to be launching our weekly live auctions," said Zayd Kuba, CEO and Co-Founder of Plant & Equipment. "Our buyers and sellers have been asking for a dedicated auction platform, and we are excited to be able to provide them with a secure and transparent marketplace that connects them with quality heavy equipment. Our team is committed to ensuring that all equipment listed on P&E Auctions are verified and inspected, which provides peace of mind to both buyers and sellers.”

"We are excited to announce the launch of our in-house developed platform at PlantAndEquipment.com,” says Saleh Kuba, CTO and Co-Founder of Plant & Equipment. “Our team has developed a software that would provide top-notch user experience, creating a seamless and efficient tool for our community. With improved search functionality, transparency, and a user-friendly interface, we believe our platform will revolutionize the way equipment is bought and sold."

Each auction cycle will run for 7 days, providing buyers with access to global sellers, quality equipment at reasonable prices and with very competitive buyer fees of only 5%.

For sellers, P&E Auctions offers a fixed success fee of only $250 for each item sold, with no additional fees. This makes it easy for sellers to consign their equipment from their location, with minimal hassle or overhead.

PlantAndEquipment.com's weekly live auctions are a natural extension of its online marketplace, which has established itself as a trusted platform for buying and selling heavy machinery, trucks and more. With the launch of its dedicated auction platform, Plant & Equipment continues to innovate and expand its offering to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

For more information on P&E Auctions, please visit www.PlantAndEquipment.com.