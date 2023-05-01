CASA MUÑIZ DESIGN CONTRIBUTES CUSTOM HANDWOVEN RUG FOR SAN FRANCISCO DECORATOR SHOWCASE

"Sadies's Arty Party" - SF Decorator Showcase Bedroom - Casa Muniz Design handcrafted fair trade rug.

Textile Notably Produced Using Fair-Trade Practices with Artists in Oaxaca, Mexico

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Casa Muñiz Design (Oakland, CA), a woman-owned solo venture owned by Peace Industry co-founder Melina Finkelstein, today announced its participation in the 44th annual San Francisco Decorator Showcase, which has raised over $17 million to benefit the San Francisco University High School financial aid program. In collaboration with EJ Interior Design (Tiburon, CA), Casa Muñiz Design designed and produced a purely fair-trade and custom-made wall-to-wall area rug specifically for the fundraising event.

The event opened to the public on Saturday, April 29, 2023 for in-person tours of the Showcase, located this year at 625 El Camino Del Mar in San Francisco’s scenic Sea Cliff neighborhood. The Showcase annually invites local designers to transform homes like this year’s 18th century Mediterranean Spanish style design.

“Casa Muñiz Design thanks the Showcase for continuing to bring forward local small businesses and the global artists, designers and crafts persons behind them,” said Melina Finkelstein, Owner, Artist and Operator of Casa Muñiz Design. “This creative collaboration with master weavers, Malu and Alejandro Gonzalez in Oaxaca, Mexico is a fair-trade initiative that celebrates everyone involved in the process. We wish the very best to the students of SF University High School.”

Casa Muñiz Design is best known for its striking patterns and bright palettes used in rugs—produced in Oaxaca, Mexico using fair-trade practices—and in paintings and hand-woven tapestries. The floor covering created for the SF Decorator Showcase is no exception.

“The beautiful geometry of the rug balances the soft geometry of the bed and painterly brushstrokes of the wallcovering, ceiling and curtains,” said Emma Jesburg of EJ Interior Design’s final Showcase design. “And in the afternoon light, the side tables reflect a kaleidoscope of color that mirrors the bold rug patterns as well. We’re excited to unveil our final design for all of our visitors.”

About the San Francisco Decorator Showcase

Since 1977, the San Francisco Decorator Showcase has raised over $17 million to benefit the San Francisco University High School (UHS) financial aid program. This year the UHS Financial Aid program is providing over $3,700,000 in grants to 20% of the student body, with average grants covering 73% of tuition. Proceeds from the Decorator Showcase have afforded hundreds of deserving and talented Bay Area students access to a world-class college preparatory education. To learn more, visit www.decoratorshowcase.org.

About Casa Muñiz Design

Owner/artist/designer/operator Melina Finkelstein is a non-objective painter, textile artist, designer and preservationist who paints bold patterns on wood and fabric, weaves tapestries on home-made looms and collaborates with textile producers in Oaxaca, Mexico to make historically relevant one-of-a-kind custom rugs and tapestries. Finkelstein established herself as a leading Bay Area textile designer as co-founder of Peace Industry, which closed in 2018 after sanctions on Iran were placed by then-President Trump, disallowing Iranian imports.

This solo venture marks Finkelstein’s reemergence as a designer and artist, and establishment as an expert in multi-national fair-trade practices, the shifting role of the artist in high commerce, and the woman-owned small business. Finkelstein continuously seeks opportunity for community and international artisan partnerships and sells her innovative and inspiring artisanal work online and out of her studio in Oakland, California. To learn more, browse Casa Muñiz Design at www.casamunizdesign.com or @casamunizdesign.

About EJ Interior Design

EJ Interior Design is known for the sophisticated and the delightfully unexpected. Their mission is to inspire and enrich clients’ lives by creating spaces that are artful yet personal. They value the well-made and time tested, and consistently find inspiration in surrounding architecture, landscape and art. Their designs are crisp and characterized by pops of color and unusual combinations of rich materials.

Eugenia Jesberg founded EJ Interior Design in 1993 and has over 30 years of expert experience in new construction and major remodel projects in the Bay Area and beyond. Eugenia has participated in numerous Showcase houses and is excited to return with her daughter, Emma Jesberg, who joined the firm in 2020. Emma has a background in merchandising, product development and studied art history and architectural studies. Emma has an inherent passion for design and an eye for creating innovative spaces for clients. To learn more, visit www.ejinteriordesign.com or @ej.interiordesign.