Suspects Sought in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 2200 Block of G Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Saturday, April 29, 2023, in the 2200 block of G Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:53 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects snatched property from the victim then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.