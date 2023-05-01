Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market to Reach USD 22.49 Billion by 2032 Due to Rising Demand for Medical Solutions

Reports And Data

The global biocompatible 3D printing materials market size was USD 5.07 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 22.49 Billion in 2032

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The biocompatible 3D printing materials market is witnessing significant growth in the medical sector due to their superior qualities and advantages. The market was valued at USD 5.07 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 22.49 Billion by 2032, with a revenue CAGR of 18% during the forecast period. The demand for these materials is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the aging population. Biocompatible 3D printing materials are being used in medical implants, prosthesis, and surgical guides, among other applications. The market growth is also attributed to the increased need for personalized medical solutions, improved patient outcomes, and lower prices.

Segments Covered in the Report

The global biomaterials market is segmented by material type and application, with a regional scope covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market is segmented into four material types: metallic, polymeric, ceramic, and others. Metallic biomaterials, such as stainless steel, cobalt alloys, and titanium, have been widely used in orthopedic and dental implants due to their high strength and excellent biocompatibility. Polymeric biomaterials, such as polyethylene and polypropylene, have found extensive applications in tissue engineering and drug delivery systems. Ceramic biomaterials, such as hydroxyapatite, are commonly used for orthopedic and dental implants due to their excellent mechanical and biological properties. Other biomaterials, such as composites, natural biomaterials, and biodegradable polymers, are gaining significant interest in the biomedical field.

The biomaterials market is segmented by application into dental, medical implants, tissue engineering, and others. Dental biomaterials, such as resin-based composites and dental ceramics, are widely used for tooth restoration and replacement. Medical implants, such as orthopedic implants and cardiovascular devices, are the largest application segment due to the increasing aging population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Tissue engineering is an emerging field that aims to create functional tissues and organs using biomaterials, cells, and growth factors. Other applications of biomaterials include drug delivery, wound healing, and biosensors.

The global biomaterials market has a significant presence in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, BENELUX, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Turkey are among the countries with a prominent presence in the market. The market growth in these regions is driven by factors such as increasing research and development activities, rising demand for advanced medical devices, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the presence of key market players.

Strategic development:

Materialise NV partnered with BASF SE in 2021 to advance the adoption of 3D printing in industrial applications by combining Materialise's expertise in 3D printing software and services with BASF's strength in materials development. In 2020, Stratasys Ltd. acquired Origin Inc. to expand its product offerings in the dental, medical, and tooling industries and enhance its position in the fast-growing additive manufacturing market. Evonik Industries AG acquired Porphyrio NV in 2020 to expand its product offerings in the biocompatible 3D printing materials market and strengthen its position as a leading specialty chemicals supplier.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market for additive manufacturing is highly competitive with several major players, including Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Materialise NV, Solvay SA, Arkema SA, Royal DSM N.V., GE Additive, Oxford Performance Materials Inc., EnvisionTEC GmbH, and BASF SE. These companies are engaged in strategic developments such as partnerships, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and product launches to expand their market presence and gain a competitive advantage.

Stratasys Ltd. and 3D Systems Corporation are among the top players in the global additive manufacturing market. Both companies offer a wide range of 3D printing solutions and have a significant global presence. Evonik Industries AG, Materialise NV, and Solvay SA are leading players in the biocompatible 3D printing materials market, with a focus on developing materials for medical applications.

Royal DSM N.V. and Arkema SA are leading suppliers of specialty materials for the additive manufacturing industry, while EnvisionTEC GmbH is a major player in the dental 3D printing market. GE Additive is a subsidiary of General Electric that offers a range of 3D printing solutions for aerospace, automotive, and healthcare industries.

BASF SE is one of the world's largest chemical companies and has recently entered the additive manufacturing market with a focus on developing innovative solutions in collaboration with Materialise NV. With the increasing demand for 3D printing solutions, these companies are expected to continue investing in research and development to expand their market share and maintain their competitive edge.

In conclusion, the global biocompatible 3d printing materials market is highly competitive, with a few major players dominating the market. These companies are actively involved in developing new technologies and products, investing in research and development, and engaging in strategic partnerships and collaborations to maintain their market share and drive revenue growth.

