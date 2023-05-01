Community Marching Band's London Trip is Postponed Amid London Band Week Officials' Passport Concerns

The Sounds of Success Community Marching Band

The band will participate and perform at the 2024 London Band Week.

RIVIERA BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- South Florida’s Sounds of the Success Community Marching Band (SOS Warriors) will have the wait until 2024 to make a once-in-a-lifetime trip to London, England, as the only U.S. community marching band to participate in and grace the global stage during the prestigious London Band Week.

On Friday, April 28th, the band’s leadership learned the London Band Week officials were rescinding their 2023 invitation, citing passport concerns. During the call, Director Joseph Wyndham stated, “With the trip only ten weeks out, the risk of passports not being ready is too big of a chance for us to take.” Wyndham also stated London International Bank Week Ltd will credit the money raised by the SOS Warriors to the band’s 2024 trip.

“We were excited to be heading to London this June,” states the SOS Warriors’ band director Antoine Miller. “However, this news allows us to take all the children to London in 2024.”

Through a year-long aggressive fundraising campaign, the band had only raised enough money to allow 52 of its 100 youth bandmates to travel to London. This development gives the 501(3)(c) non-profit organization additional time to raise the remaining funds so that no child is left behind. Please donate to the band on its website at soswarriors.com.

About The Sounds of Success Community Marching Band

The Sounds of Success Community Marching Band is a 501(3)(c) non-profit organization providing after-school music development to grade school students and young adults who reside in and around Palm Beach County, Florida. Their goal is to help children maximize their musical potential by teaching them how to play various musical instruments. Bandmates range between ages 5 and 23.

SOS Community Marching Band at the 2022 Metro Atlanta Spring Jamboree