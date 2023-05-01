Integrity Film Fund Boosted 500% to $250 Million with C2 Motion Picture Group and Sugar Rush Pictures
Integrity Capital Management announced today the boost of its Integrity Film Fund LLP to $250 million dollars (up 500% from $50 million in April 2023)
Our aim is to provide our investor partners and the world with exclusive opportunities to participate in the top A-list Hollywood projects!”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrity Capital Management announced today the boost of its Integrity Film Fund LLP to $250 million dollars (up 500% from $50 million in April 2023) in partnership with C2 Motion Picture Group and Sugar Rush Pictures based upon the incredibly positive response from the film studios and the investor community.
— Mitch Holland, CEO of Integrity Capital Management
“We are thrilled to be partnering with C2 and Sugar Rush to bring the Integrity Film Fund to life," said Mitch Holland, Partner of the Integrity Film Fund and CEO of Integrity Capital Management. “Our aim is to provide our investor partners and the world with exclusive opportunities to participate in top A-list Hollywood projects and with the expertise and energy of Jason and Andrea, we will deliver the highest possible returns for our partners"
Integrity Film Fund LLP provides exclusive access to a slate of the best Hollywood projects with A-list talent from C2 Motion Picture Group, and Sugar Rush Pictures to its investor partners who only want access to the highest quality film investment opportunities in the world today.
Jason Cloth and Dave Caplan launched C2 Motion Picture Group in 2022, co-financing and executive producing Paramount Pictures’ Babylon starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. The relationship with Paramount Pictures continued in 2023 with C2 Motion Picture Group co-financing Paramount and eOne’s Dungeons & Dragons. Over the last six months, C2 produced and financed a quartet of independent features including the horror/thriller Longlegs, starring Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe; the comedy Goodrich, starring Michael Keaton and Mila Kunis; The End We Start From starring Jodie Comer and Benedict Cumberbatch; and Azrael, the high concept action-horror film starring Samara Weaving, which is eyed as a franchise.
Over his prolific career, C2 co-founder Jason Cloth has executive produced over 100 feature films while providing financing in excess of $800 million for a portfolio of critical hits, commercial blockbusters, and cult favorites that have included Joker, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Greyhound, House of Gucci, Licorice Pizza, The Mule, Judas, and the Black Messiah, and Kevin Hart’s The Man From Toronto and Fatherhood, to name just a few.
Sugar Rush Pictures founder Andrea Bucko is a Partner in the fund and the Director of Project Development. Sugar Rush Pictures has developed a slate of over 15 films, ranging in budgets from $2M to $40M. This year, Andrea produced “Tin Soldier,” written and directed by Brad Furman (“The Lincoln Lawyer,” “Runner Runner”) starring Jamie Fox, Robert DeNiro, Scott Eastwood, and John Leguizamo, and “Freud’s Last Session,” starring Anthony Hopkins as Sigmund Freud and Matthew Goode as author C. S. Lewis. She also has "The Smack" starring Casey Affleck and “Morning” starring Benedict Cumberbatch & Lauren Dern, both in preproduction.
With the boost of Integrity Film Fund to $250 million, the partners are demonstrating their dedication and willingness to deliver historic rewards to their clients and film partners.
For more information about the Integrity Film Fund and/or its projects readers are encouraged to visit the Integrity Film Fund website or can call the firm at (818) 797-9151
